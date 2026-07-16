Decisions CEO Giles Whiting Named to Inaugural Class of the Aspen Institute's Technology Leaders Initiative

Whiting joins 21 other senior leaders for a new two-year Aspen Institute program cultivating values-based leadership in the age of AI and frontier technologies.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions, a global leader in business orchestration and automation technology, today announced that CEO Giles Whiting has been selected as a Fellow in the inaugural class of the Aspen Institute's Technology Leaders Initiative (TLI), a two-year program bringing together senior leaders who are shaping artificial intelligence and other frontier technologies.

The TLI, part of the Aspen Global Leadership Network and modeled after the Institute's Henry Crown Fellowship, is a first-of-its-kind program built on the premise that the leaders closest to these technologies rarely have the protected space to reflect on their impact with peers who understand the weight of their decisions.

Whiting is one of 22 senior leaders selected for the first cohort of the program, which brings together architects of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, quantum computing, energy infrastructure, and digital governance to examine the responsibilities that accompany rapid technological change.

"As technology, especially AI, becomes more powerful and more deeply embedded in how organizations and societies operate, leadership requires more than technical expertise. It requires judgment, accountability, and a clear understanding of how people, systems, and technology work together," said Decisions CEO Giles Whiting. "That is central to the work we do at Decisions, and I am honored to join a group of leaders committed to examining not only what technology can make possible, but how it should be applied responsibly."

The inaugural cohort draws from organizations across the global technology ecosystem, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, Google DeepMind, Microsoft, and JPMorganChase, and spans industry, government, research, and the arts. Fellows will each design and pursue an individual impact initiative that applies the program's lessons to their own work and leadership, and they will become lifelong members of the Aspen Global Leadership Network upon completion.

"Our Fellows are defining the ethics of frontier AI systems, securing critical cyber infrastructure, pioneering genomic medicine, and reimagining what creativity means in an age of intelligent machines. The decisions shaping this era will only be as good as the judgment and values of the people making them. The TLI exists to strengthen both," said Amy Benziger, Managing Director of the Technology Leaders Initiative.

Whiting has more than 20 years of experience driving growth and transformation across enterprise software, technology, and private equity companies. In addition to leading Decisions since 2025 and serving on numerous boards, he is a distinguished graduate of the United States Air Force Academy and was awarded a Presidential Scholar at Harvard University. His background also includes operational leadership, investing, and public-sector work supporting efficiency initiatives within the U.S. Department of Defense.

About the Technology Leaders Initiative

The Technology Leaders Initiative (TLI) is part of the Aspen Global Leadership Network and modeled after the Aspen Institute's Henry Crown Fellowship. Each two-year cohort brings together 22 Fellows from across the global technology ecosystem for four international seminars, led by senior Aspen Institute moderators. Participation is free for Fellows and their organizations. Learn more at aspeninstitute.org/programs/tech-leaders-initiative.

About the Aspen Institute

The Aspen Institute is a global nonprofit organization whose purpose is to ignite human potential to build understanding and create new possibilities for a better world. Founded in 1949, the Institute drives change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve society's greatest challenges. It is headquartered in Washington, DC and has a campus in Aspen, Colorado, as well as an international network of partners. For more information, visit aspeninstitute.org.

About Decisions

Decisions is the control layer for enterprise AI, bringing AI agents, systems, and people together under centralized governance. Built on a foundation of decisioning and process automation, it transforms fragmented automation into orchestrated outcomes across the business. Trusted by enterprises globally, Decisions helps organizations execute with speed, visibility, and control.

SOURCE Decisions