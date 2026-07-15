Decisions Introduces Governed Vibe Coding and Enterprise Deployment Governance for Modern Automation

The Decisions platform v10 release lets teams build front ends at the speed of AI while securing data, logic, and deployments with enterprise governance.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions today announced its latest release, a major update to its enterprise orchestration platform that advances how organizations build, govern, deploy, and orchestrate automation at scale. The release introduces support for governed vibe coding, a new Deployment Tower for managing enterprise deployments, and an upgraded platform experience designed to make automation development faster and more intuitive.

Build at the speed of AI, governed by the enterprise

Decisions unites the speed of vibe coding to enterprise application development while keeping business logic, data, and workflows securely governed.

Development teams can use AI tools such as Claude Code to rapidly create front-end experiences, while Decisions provides a safe, scalable, and production-ready backend of flows, data, and business rules. Because AI-generated interfaces remain connected to the Decisions' orchestration layer, organizations can deliver modern applications without creating disconnected systems or exposing critical business logic.

Whether serving as the front end, the backend, or both, Decisions integrates with existing enterprise systems to support governed, end-to-end automation.

"Decisions transforms vibe coding from a weekend experiment into something the enterprise can actually trust," said Decisions CEO Giles Whiting. "Vibe coding is phenomenal for spinning up front-end experiences at AI speed, but it introduces risk when those AI-generated interfaces get anywhere near production data, rules, and business logic. With our latest release, our customers can use whatever vibe-coding tool they like on the front end, while keeping their core decisions, rules, and data protected behind a governed Decisions backend. They get the velocity of AI-assisted development, without crossing business red lines on control, compliance, and reliability."

The Decisions Deployment Tower: governed deployment, built in

As automation initiatives grow, the hard part is moving solutions safely across environments. Deployment Tower makes release governance part of the platform, connecting planning, validation, and promotion into a single governed lifecycle and making it possible to:

Understand what's deployed where, across every environment.

Trace every deployment back to the originating task (whether managed in Jira, Azure DevOps, or another project management system).

Govern the movement of changes, with access controls, approvals, and audit built in.

Control deployments at scale, from a single organization to many.

By importing stories and sprints directly into Decisions and keeping them synchronized, Deployment Tower replaces opaque revision numbers with a clear record of what changed, when, why, and by whom, giving teams in regulated industries a stronger foundation for traceability, governance, and audit.

An upgraded, more intuitive experience

This release also modernizes the entire platform with a cleaner, intuitive interface that reduces visual noise while making complex automation easier to build and manage.

Redesigned rule and truth table authoring improve readability and simplify the management of sophisticated business logic. Updated navigation, consistent design modules, and a new dark mode make the platform easier to learn and faster to build in, without sacrificing enterprise-grade capabilities.

"Teams everywhere want to build faster, but what really changes the game is being able to move quickly and trust every outcome," said Whiting. "The latest release of the Decisions platform gives customers an even smarter way to create and a more controlled deployment, orchestrating work across people, systems, and AI so the more they build, the more value and confidence they get back from the business."

Availability

The Decisions platform v10 is available now. To learn more, visit https://decisions.com/platform/whats-new.

About Decisions

Decisions is the control layer for enterprise AI, bringing AI agents, systems, and people together under centralized governance. Built on a foundation of decisioning and process automation, it transforms fragmented automation into orchestrated outcomes across the business. Trusted by enterprises globally, Decisions helps organizations execute with speed, visibility, and control.

SOURCE Decisions