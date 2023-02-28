Inc. Magazine Names Dynamic Logistix One of the Midwest's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Fifth Straight Year

Expanding logistics technology and services company joins list of Midwest businesses with an average growth rate of 535 percent

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fueled by rapid client, team and revenue growth, Dynamic Logistix (DLX) – a third-party provider of shipping technology and freight solutions – announces today that for the fifth straight year, it was named one of the fastest-growing private companies on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list.

Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. It's the fifth year in a row that DLX made the top 200 in this prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

"What an honor for Inc. magazine to recognize DLX for the fifth time as one of the Midwest's fastest-growing companies," said Jeff Auslander, CEO of DLX. "It's a testament to the character of our people that truly care about applying world-class technology to transportation logistics and delivering it to our clients through exceptional service."

Founded in 2012 and acquired by Kompass Kapital and its current operating partners in 2015, DLX combines an innovative technology platform with dedicated personal service to manage more than $1 billion of freight under its distinctive Transportation Management System (TMS) known as X.TMS. This proprietary and intuitive software helps under-resourced transportation departments at middle-market companies automate and optimize unwieldly shipping logistics.

The companies on this Inc. magazine list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Midwest region. In fact, between 2019 and 2021, these private companies demonstrated an average growth rate of 535 percent. In 2021 alone, they added 22,750 jobs and nearly $13.9 billion to the Midwest region's economy. Companies based in the Chicago, Noblesville, Indiana and Overland Park, Kansas areas had the highest growth rates overall. Specifically, DLX demonstrated a two-year growth rate of 91 percent.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. "They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come."

By delivering a technology solution to middle-market freight shippers, DLX increased revenue from $300,000 to $250 million in five years, with an annual growth rate as high as 3,840%. This client and revenue growth created positions for 25 new employees in 2021 and 43 in 2022, who work in operations, account management, customer service, carrier service, finance, quality control, sales and transit management.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest – including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area and other criteria – can be found at inc.com/midwest.

The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2021. The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000 and the minimum for 2021 is $1 million.

Dynamic Logistix is a third-party provider of shipping and freight solutions that combines a world-class technology platform with stellar personal service. By providing, superior visibility, transparent processes and comprehensive real-time reporting through our transportation management software, clients save time and money. As a result, DLX is nationally recognized as one of the top-10 Third-Party Logistics (3PL) providers by Logistics Tech Outlook magazine and one of the one of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the United States by Inc. magazine. For more information, please visit our website and check out our LinkedIn page to join our growing team.

