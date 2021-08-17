Inc. Magazine Names Freya Systems To Annual List of America's Fastest Growing Companies - the Inc. 5000

MEDIA, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freya Systems, a provider of data analytics and custom software solutions to the Defense and Commercial sectors is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2021 Inc. 5000 list. This exclusive ranking represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy – the independent small businesses. Freya Systems earned its 2,603 position with 149% growth over the period of 2017 through 2020.

"The Freya Systems team is proud of this distinction with such notable businesses as Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, and Patagonia also gaining their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000." Says Ben Johnson, Co-Founder and CEO.

"This year presented challenges for all businesses," continues Johnson, "Yet, the Freya Systems team continues to deliver creative, technology driven solutions to clients looking for workflow efficiencies and optimal performance. This consistent performance is what got us on the list."

Within the last twelve months, Freya Systems has been honored with the Philadelphia100 Fastest Growing Companies by the Entrepreneurs Forum of Greater Philadelphia as well as the Drexel LeBow Analytics50 Award for work in analytics to solve business problems.

Freya Systems enhance their customer's decision power, turning all their data into wisdom. Continuous learning is central to Freya Systems' culture and the driving force behind their upcoming webinar series on Predicting Component's Future to Plan Better Now, Building Effective Dashboards, and Predictive Optimization for Fleet Readiness. For more information on Freya Systems, visit their website.

For media connections with Freya Systems, please contact Cindi Sutera at [email protected] or 610-613-2773 at your convenience.

