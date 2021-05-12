Inc. Magazine Names Hologram on its Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2021

Hologram's mission is to connect any device to any network, instantaneously, anywhere. Their culture is grounded in the core values of mindfulness, transparency, and ownership. In addition to a remote-first workplace, Hologram's benefits include unlimited personal time off, mandatory mental health days, 14 weeks paid parental leave, unlimited e-books and audiobooks, and more.

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

"We're honored and humbled to win two of Inc.'s prestigious awards for Best Workplaces and Prosperous and Thriving," says Ben Forgan, CEO and cofounder of Hologram. "We've always taken great pride in developing a company culture that values our hardworking team members and encourages a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion. We believe our benefits are more than just perks – but what every company should offer their employees to underscore their value and commitment to them."

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

Hologram also announced this year it has grown in four main areas - revenue, device usage, lead generation and team members. To learn more about career opportunities at Hologram, please visit here .

