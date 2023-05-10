Inc. Magazine Names iSeatz to its Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

In addition to its placement on the prestigious national list recognizing exceptional company culture and employee satisfaction, iSeatz was also selected as a top workplace in a special category for the Southeast region

NEW ORLEANS, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iSeatz, a leading provider of travel loyalty technology and digital commerce solutions and a company with a long commitment to creating a positive and productive work environment, has been included on Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list, and was additionally recognized as a top workplace in a special category for the Southeast region of the United States. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

Founded in 1999 and based in New Orleans, iSeatz is a Travel-as-a-Service company delivering loyalty tech, fintech, and ecommerce solutions that enable travel & lifestyle bookings. The company prides itself on its ability to engage and retain team members, and views their ability to maintain a culture of support, awareness, and sensitivity as a competitive advantage in the travel technology sector. As a result, none of iSeatz' employees surveyed as part of the Inc. selection process fell into the "barely engaged" or "disengaged" categories, and the iSeatz benefit score ranked approximately 14% higher than comparably sized companies in the region.

"We've always strived to make iSeatz a great place to work, not just through a best-in-class total rewards strategy, but by prioritizing a collaborative work environment, organizational development, and community involvement," says Jasmyn Farris, Chief People Operations Officer of iSeatz. "After many consecutive years of regional recognition as a Best Place to Work, earning a spot on Inc. Magazine's (national) Best Workplaces list helps to validate all of the hard work we've done to provide a culture that is primed for success."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

Direct feedback from iSeatz employees through the survey was integral to Inc.'s rankings. iSeatz team members cited "a leadership team that is accessible, has a clear vision for the company, knows how to achieve that vision" along with "programs that are challenging to our thinking but help us grow stronger together as an organization" and the fact that "everyone's contributions are viewed as valuable" as reasons iSeatz is an exceptional workplace. One response perhaps captured the company culture most succinctly: "iSeatz both talks the talk and walks the work in terms of employee engagement and works hard to ensure an inclusive, diverse workplace."

iSeatz maintains this high level of employee satisfaction through its People Operations Center of Excellence, which identifies and utilizes best practices to advance the principles of Attract, Connect, and Excel. This management approach helps iSeatz recruit top diverse talent in the market, keep its team members engaged, and execute operational excellence.

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

About iSeatz

Founded in 1999 and based in New Orleans, iSeatz is a leading travel commerce and ancillary merchandising technology company. Backed by proven deliverability, reliable advanced analytics, and travel lifecycle expertise, iSeatz sets the bar for a superb travel journey from the very first search. The award-winning iSeatz platform delivers highly personalized and engaging commerce experiences that drive conversions, customer satisfaction, and advocacy. iSeatz digital experiences allow prospective travelers to search, discover, and book a spectrum of travel and lifestyle-related products, generating over $8.2 billion in annual sales for our partners each year. The iSeatz partner portfolio includes brands such as American Express, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Learn more at iSeatz.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer- to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

SOURCE iSeatz