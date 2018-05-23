Inc. Magazine Names PlanSource a Best Workplace

Inc.'s Best Workplaces celebrates companies that actively strive to build vibrant and engaging cultures. Thousands of companies were assessed for the award, but just under 300 were honored with the distinction. The award is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies who have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.

"As a technology company, it can be tempting to think that software is the answer to any business challenge. But at PlanSource, we know that it is our people who make us great. It is our people who, through their dedication, engagement and commitment to our customers, deliver on our promise of building the best benefits experience possible," said Dayne Williams, CEO of PlanSource. "We're honored to be recognized by Inc.'s Best Workplaces, but the true honor comes from our employees who have helped make our culture the cornerstone of our success."

The 2018 Inc. Best Workplaces Awards assessed applicants on the basis of benefits offered and employees' responses to a unique, 30-question survey fielded by each of the applying companies. Responses were evaluated by the research team at Quantum Workplace.

While researching the entries, Inc. and Quantum saw distinct themes develop:

Strong company cultures breed stunning individual and team performance.

Workers at the best companies don't view their employers as just a source of a paycheck. They aren't mesmerized by whatever giveaways seem to be the latest fad—be it gourmet lunches or beer fridges.

When employees feel valued by their organization, they are far more likely to be engaged. This single factor proved to be one of the largest drivers of employee engagement.

PlanSource has a long history of putting employees first, offering a variety of family-friendly benefits, and a particularly generous paid time-off program. The company prioritizes transparency and its leadership team is easily accessible, providing frequent updates and insight into how decisions are aligned with company vision and values. PlanSource also makes a point of supporting employee growth and provides opportunities for employees to cultivate their careers. For example, over 30 percent of open positions are filled with internal candidates. PlanSource's multitude of benefits and policies have made it an attractive place to work; it enjoys a 97 percent employee retention rate.

"It's a privilege to be recognized for the Inc. Best Workplaces Award," said Jagdish Chugani, Vice President, Human Resources at PlanSource. Employees are our number-one priority—if employees are happy, engaged, and taken care of, then they in turn will deliver the best service possible to our customers. This award is very meaningful to us because it tells us that our employees appreciate and value the culture we have worked so hard to create, a culture that is so important for our growth and success."

More information about working at PlanSource and a list of open positions can be found at www.plansource.com/careers.

More information about Inc. Best Workplaces can be found at www.inc.com/best-workplaces.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "The A-List" in January 2015, and the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits and HR experience for employers and their employees. Nearly 3.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration and human capital management. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of professional services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at www.plansource.com.

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

