Inc. Magazine Names Protecht, Inc. as one of America's Best Workplaces in 2022

Protecht offers a suite of insurance technology and secure transaction solutions to clients and participants in the live events sector. Protecht's industry-leading, proprietary technology and consumer-facing protection products support its B2B partners and offer ticketing platforms control over inventory, real-time data reporting, additional lines of revenue, fraud prevention tools, and fan engagement.

"Protecht is rooted by talented, resilient individuals who pivoted, as necessary, during the pandemic to remain at our industry's forefront. We identified our gaps and shortcomings, and took measurable steps to improve," said Protecht CEO Bryan Derbyshire. "We are in the business of protecting consumer passions, so it all starts with valuing the passion of our own rapidly expanding global team who shows up every day to do meaningful work for the collective good of our clients and their customers."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Yes, we have ping-pong and healthy snacks but most importantly, we have respect for each other's unique contributions, next level ideas, and willingness to challenge the status quo," continued Derbyshire. "And as an 'Employee of the Month' parking spot may not be as compelling an incentive in today's remote work environment, stock options are granted to employees so that they may truly realize the value of their time and impact on the company."

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."



Inc's May/June issue will hit newsstands on May 17, 2022.

About Protecht, Inc.

Protecht's industry-leading, proprietary live event technology and consumer-facing suite of protection products support its B2B partners and offer ticketing platforms control over inventory, real-time data reporting, additional lines of revenue, fraud prevention tools, and fan engagement through enhancements like an improved checkout flow and upgraded security. Protecht's secure and versatile payment processing gateway offers a rich selection of integration tools and a developer-centric API. Their leadership team is rooted by extensive experience in fraud protection, payments, insurance, technology, music, and entertainment. For more information, visit www.protecht.com

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

