Inc. Magazine Names Smart Wires to Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Smart Wires is number 614 on its annual Inc. 5000 list. Smart Wires earned this ranking with a three-year revenue growth rate of 762 percent.

This list of America's most successful private companies first debuted in 1982 and has since become a symbol of entrepreneurial success. Microsoft, Dell, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained early exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored to be included on the Inc. 5000 List," said Gregg Rotenberg, Smart Wires CEO. "Our rapid growth is attributed to global leaders in the electric sector embracing our technology to quickly unlock gigawatts of new capacity on their existing grids, by intelligently routing power to travel across underutilized transmission lines."

"We are proud to partner with electric utilities to accelerate a low-cost path to global decarbonization by dramatically increasing the delivery of electricity through today's existing power grids."

"We have lined up over a billion dollars of project opportunities over the next several years where our technology will enable many gigawatts of new renewable energy projects to reach the grid."

Smart Wires develops and implements innovative technologies that advance the delivery of electricity. With these solutions, electric utilities can maximize transfer capacity on their grids. This is necessary for rapid decarbonization at the lowest cost with the least disruption to communities and the environment.

In addition to being acknowledged by Inc. 5000, the World Economic Forum recognized Smart Wires as a 2020 Technology Pioneer and SmartValveTM technology as one of the energy sector's most influential innovations of the last decade.

The companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 have been very competitive within their markets, and the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Smart Wires

Smart Wires develops and implements innovative technologies that advance the delivery of electricity. With our technology, electric utilities can maximize transfer capacity on their grids. This means more renewables, improved flexibility and stability, and less constraints, costs, community and environmental impact. With our next generation SmartValve™ technology, alongside our advanced analytics and consulting services, we are built to assist utilities solve problems and evolve the grid. Smart Wires is US-company, based in Silicon Valley, with European headquarters in Dublin and a global workforce. For more information, visit www.smartwires.com.

