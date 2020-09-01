Inc. Magazine Places Escalon Services on the Inc. 5000 for Third Time in Four Years

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine has revealed that Escalon Services is No. 1,778 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, marking a significant rise from 2019 when Escalon ranked 2,554 on the listing.

Founded in 2006, Escalon has experienced a 240 percent growth rate just over the last three years, leading to its high ranking by Inc. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are overwhelmed and humbled to have earned a place on Inc. magazine's prestigious list for the third time in four years," said Escalon CEO Anurag Pal. "The achievement represents our team's commitment to providing companies across the world with our business-transforming Essential Business Services. Our work has never been more important than it is this year when many businesses have struggled to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, and we are proud to stand side-by-side with our customers to help them find solutions that allow them to weather this storm."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Escalon Services

Since 2006, Escalon has shepherded over 4,000 companies across many verticals and in 22 countries. We have helped companies grow from one person in the garage to IPO and beyond. We provide a one-stop-shop for the integrated solutions we call Essential Business Services (EBS). EBS gives clients a seamless, audit-ready solution for Financial Ops, People Ops and Risk.

For more information on Escalon Services, visit https://escalon.services or contact Ruby Sahiwal – [email protected] – +1800 956-8019

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2019.

