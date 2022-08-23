Inc. Magazine Ranks Connect Pediatrics as One of the Nation's Fastest Growing Companies for the Second Consecutive Year

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas based pediatric home healthcare provider, Connect Pediatrics, announced that it has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America. This marks the Company's second consecutive appearance on the list, with Connect reporting an impressive 760 percent three-year revenue growth rate. Connect joins a host of successful companies that have been honored in previous years, including Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and other well-known names which gained their first national accolade through the Inc. 5000 list.

"We are honored to receive this recognition for the second year in a row," said Ezra Kuenzi, CEO of Connect Pediatrics. "Our exponential growth is a direct reflection of our relationship driven culture and our incredible team. Our focus has been on people and building relationships, and I'm very grateful for all of our nurses, therapists, and back-office team members who have helped make Connect the pediatric home healthcare provider of choice for so many families. This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and commitment to providing the highest level of home healthcare services to our families."

Connect, along with the other Inc. 5000 companies, achieved a significant milestone when considering the many challenges faced amid labor shortages and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together these companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today." Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Connect Pediatrics

Connect Pediatrics provides pediatric home health care to children throughout the entire State of Texas. Connect specializes in private duty nursing and therapy services (occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech therapy). Connect's highly trained clinicians provide personalized, ongoing care for children with needs such as tracheostomy care, ventilator management, feeding tube care, enteral/parenteral nutrition, respiratory care, seizure intervention and other specialized care. Connect is a service orientated company and works hard to collaborate with parents, physicians, and other members of each child's care team. Learn more by visiting www.connectpediatrics.com.

