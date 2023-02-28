Inc. Magazine Ranks TimelyMD fastest-growing company in Fort Worth, 16th in Southwest Region

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that TimelyMD , the leading virtual health and well-being solution in higher education, is the fastest-growing private company in Fort Worth.

Landing in the No. 16 spot overall on the annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas – TimelyMD ranked third among health services companies and fourth in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Founded in 2017 as the first telehealth company exclusively focused on higher education, TimelyMD now serves more than 1.5 million students by providing 24/7 mental health support, medical care and basic needs assistance and peer support. Its TimelyCare platform is a 24/7 virtual extension of campus health and counseling center resources, with a goal of improving student well-being, engagement and retention.

More than 250 colleges and universities across the country trust TimelyMD to help their students be well and thrive, including Duke University, Emory University, Georgetown University, Johns Hopkins University, George Mason University, Indiana University, Northwestern University, Pepperdine University, Prairie View A&M University, University of Chicago, University of South Florida, University of Virginia, and Virginia Tech. One out of every 10 community college students across the country has access to TimelyCare, with system agreements in CA, CT and VA.

"Student health and well-being is the pathway to student success. It requires an all-hands-on-deck approach – from peer support to counseling, on-campus or online – and demand for TimelyCare services has never been higher and more critical," said Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyMD. "As students' needs evolve, so do we. It is essential that TimelyMD grow and scale to deliver the highest quality of inclusive, evidence-based care alongside our campus partners and meet the needs of each and every student we serve. This incredible recognition by Inc. solidifies our standing as the market-leader in complete virtual care for college students."

TimelyMD was recently recognized as the fastest growing technology company in North Texas by Tech Titans , and was named the ninth-fastest growing health services company in the country on the Inc. 5000 list .

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals list can be found at inc.com/regionals .

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

About TimelyMD

TimelyMD is the leading virtual health and well-being solution for higher education. Its mission is to improve the well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. TimelyMD's virtual care platform, TimelyCare, includes a range of services, including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and digital self-care content. Visit timely.md to learn how TimelyMD is inspiring the digital transformation of campus health and the future of student care.

SOURCE TimelyMD