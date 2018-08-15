Inc. Magazine Recognizes Bookkeeper360 on Its 37th Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Bookkeeper360 is ranked No. 1359 on its 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known companies have gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Bookkeeper360

"I'm incredibly grateful for our entire team, our clients, and our unique company culture for helping us achieve this prestigious milestone. We are honored to be recognized alongside the thousands of other rapidly growing companies that have been selected," said Nick Pasquarosa, CEO, Bookkeeper360.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

About Bookkeeper360

Bookkeeper360 is a technology-based bookkeeping and accounting firm staffed with a dedicated team of tech, tax, financial CFO's, and human resource experts. There are over 30 accountants and advisors working out of their headquarters based in Woodbury, NY.

As a value-based firm, we strive to educate and coach our clients on how to be better business owners while being solutions-oriented.

Bookkeeper360 has been at the forefront of the culture change in the United States to encourage and enable businesses to be more mobile.

Contact:



Bookkeeper360



Anthony Pastecchi



516-478-9303



200159@email4pr.com

SOURCE Bookkeeper360

Related Links

https://www.bookkeeper360.com

