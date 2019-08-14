Inc. Magazine Recognizes Bookkeeper360 on Its Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Bookkeeper360 is No. 1373 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"I'm so thankful for our client base, partners, investors and dedicated employees. They once again have helped us to be recognized by Inc. 5000 alongside many cutting edge companies," said Nick Pasquarosa, CEO, Bookkeeper360 .

Inc. 5000

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. Editor in Chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

About Bookkeeper360

Bookkeeper360 is a 100% US-based financial technology firm specializing in accounting and advisory solutions. Founded in 2012 by Nick Pasquarosa, with headquarters in Long Island, New York. Bookkeeper360 has been recognized as a two-time winner of Xero's Top Partner of the Year award and ranked as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Companies in 2018 and 2019. Bookkeeper360 has been published in Forbes, Inc. Magazine, Accounting Today, CPA Practice Advisor, and other editorial outlets.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

