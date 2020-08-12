Inc. Magazine Recognizes Conserva Irrigation As One Of America's Fastest Growing Companies For the Second Year In A Row

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conserva Irrigation, the only national outdoor irrigation company founded on the concept of water conservation, announced today it has ranked among Inc. magazine's list of the fastest growing companies in America for the second consecutive year. The Inc. 5000 ranks companies based on their percentage of revenue growth from 2016 to 2019, positioning Conserva Irrigation at 633 and moving the brand up 1,466 spots from last year. Alongside the recognition, Conserva Irrigation has sustained growth even amid a turbulent economy influenced by the pandemic, further reinforcing the outdoor irrigation brand as an industry leader.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Inc. magazine for the second year in a row. This achievement is a true testament to the dedication of our franchisees and the Conserva franchise support team who work hard to ensure they're delivering the best product and services to our customers," said Russ Jundt, founder of Conserva Irrigation. "2020 has been a difficult time period for many people, but our brand has adjusted and continued to sustain strong growth and success despite the health and economic challenges being faced by our country. With perseverance, we've built upon our 2019 success and continued our momentum to develop in new markets, allowing us to reach approximately 100 territories nationwide."

In addition to the Inc. 5000, Conserva earned a spot on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list and was included as one of the outlet's Top New Franchises and Fastest Growing Franchises. Conserva's achievements are backed by the brand's recession-resistant model, which has allowed the water conversation leader to continue to excel while adding 14 new territories to the system and debuting in four new states within the first half of 2020. In June and July, the company experienced its highest sales months since the brand's inception.

Conserva Irrigation is looking to expand further throughout the United States and is seeking single- and multi-unit operators with a range of corporate experience, as well as those looking for add-on or conversion business opportunities. Potential franchisee candidates should be willing to initially invest between $81,800 and $102,250. Incentives are also available for veterans, multi-territory agreements and those with existing businesses.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Conserva Irrigation, visit ConservaIrrigation.com, IrrigationFranchise.com or OutdoorLivingBrands.com.

About Conserva Irrigation

Founded as a franchise in 2017, Conserva Irrigation is the only national outdoor irrigation company founded on the principle of water conservation. The brand is part of Outdoor Living Brands, a market-leading franchisor of premium residential and commercial outdoor living services. With 90+ territories operating across the country and growing, Conserva Irrigation is helping home and business owners reduce water consumption through its use of a proprietary irrigation auditing system and water-efficient irrigation products. Conserva Irrigation recently debuted on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2020 Franchise 500 list at #296, followed by recognition in Entrepreneur's 2020 Top New Franchises list at #7. Additionally, the brand was recognized among Financial Times' 2020 America's Fastest Growing Companies list and the Inc. 5000 2020 ranking. For more information about Conserva Irrigation, visit https://www.conservairrigation.com/ or OutdoorLivingBrands.com.

Contact:

Shana Rosenthal

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Conserva Irrigation

Related Links

http://www.conservairrigation.com

