Inc. Magazine Recognizes Mosquito Squad as One of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for the Eighth Year in a Row

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosquito Squad, the largest and most trusted mosquito and tick control franchise in North America, announced today it has made Inc. magazine's list of the fastest growing companies in America for the eighth consecutive year. Mosquito Squad is among two percent of Inc. 5000 companies having earned eight appearances on the list, further establishing its position as the clear leader in the industry, as the company continues to experience ongoing growth and success.

"This acknowledgement by Inc. magazine is a tremendous achievement and a testament to the strength of the Mosquito Squad brand, business model, franchisees, and the efficacy of our barrier treatment service for our clients," said Chris Grandpre, chairman and CEO of Outdoor Living Brands, parent company and franchisor of Mosquito Squad. "We've again experienced significant growth this year and achieved a major milestone by launching our first international markets in Kenya and Indonesia. We're continuing to accelerate expansion both in the U.S. and abroad so we can be a resource for mosquito and tick protection for more communities all over the world."

Mosquito Squad's international presence has given its team first-hand access to communities that have been seriously impacted by insect-borne illnesses, which has strengthened the company's commitment to not only provide protection, but also help consumers stay informed about how to protect themselves and their families from the dangers of insect-borne diseases. By providing practical information about how to reduce local mosquito breeding grounds and consistently delivering exceptional services to clients, Mosquito Squad has earned the trust of consumers and continues to experience rapid growth as a result.

Founded in 2005, Mosquito Squad specializes in eliminating mosquitoes and ticks from outdoor living spaces so homeowners can enjoy their yards, and outdoor living and dining spaces. Through its partnership with Malaria No More, a nonprofit global health organization, Mosquito Squad donates a portion of its sales as part of its commitment to ending the needless and preventable deaths from malaria throughout the world.

ABOUT MOSQUITO SQUAD



With approximately 250 franchise locations in the United States along with international operations in Kenya and Indonesia, Mosquito Squad specializes in eliminating mosquitoes and ticks from outdoor living spaces, allowing consumers to enjoy their yards, outdoor living spaces, special events and green spaces. For more information, visit http://www.MosquitoSquad.com, http://MosquitoSquadFranchise.com and http://www.OutdoorLivingBrands.com

CONTACT:



Nadia Caron



954-893-9150



ncaron@fish-consulting.com

SOURCE Mosquito Squad

