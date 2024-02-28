Inc. Magazine Recognizes MoveZen Property Management as the NO. 119 Leading Company on the Inc 5000 Regionals List, Mid-Atlantic Region

WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MoveZen Property Management, a unique and dynamic leader in the property management sector, proudly announced today that it has earned 119th place on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list of leading companies for 2024. This prestigious ranking is a tribute to the region's most rapidly growing private companies, showcasing those that have demonstrated remarkable growth and entrepreneurial prowess. Being honored as an Inc. 5000 Regionals awardee marks MoveZen as a standout company adept at navigating challenges and setting new benchmarks for excellence.

RE Hunter, CEO & Founder of MoveZen, said, "We are exceptionally grateful to the people at Inc. Magazine for including us in their rigorous list of leading companies. This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit of our team. Despite the historic economic challenges during the period reviewed, our team remained committed to our vision of transforming the industry through unmatched customer service and exceptional rental investment returns."

"Our success has been driven by the results we have achieved for our investors. This team is charting an original course that consistently delivers industry-leading real estate investment income with a resident satisfaction model they are proud to be a part of. Our uncanny ability to find win-wins that bring rental owners together with their residents is the driving force leading us to Inc. 5000 Regionals' 119th ranking, as many companies struggle to find their focus in a transformed post-COVID rental housing industry."

MoveZen's strategic decision to self-fund operations with little debt proved its mettle as costs soared in 2022. The freedom to focus on quality and systematic growth over short-term earnings allowed them to grow not by volume but dynamically, with improved performance and efficiency, as well as added service offerings and vertical integration. Their prior lessons in operational efficiency while bootstrapping significant growth proved crucial to earning Inc. Magazine's recognition during a historically challenging period for housing and small-cap companies.

MoveZen Property Management remains committed to reinvesting earnings in the research, development, and innovation that drove today's achievement as they continue to separate from fast-evolving industry competition. They are building a scalable housing-verse for local brokers that provides a simple platform for rental home investors to partner with the most effective property management system in the industry.

The MoveZen vision for the future is bold and focused on expanding its vaunted property management brokerage ecosystem so local real estate agents can leverage proven models and resources to make rental investing consistently low-stress and highly profitable for single-family homeowners. The goal is to utilize their unique combination of scalable high-tech expertise and customer-first focus to revolutionize the property management industry.

MoveZen Property Management continues to evolve and has begun developing a build-to-rent division to leverage its industry-leading results and a lack of housing inventory to design and grow unique communities centered on the many benefits of smart management and resident satisfaction.

