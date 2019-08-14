Inc. Magazine Recognizes Praxent 3rd Year In A Row On Annual List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that PRAXENT is No. 2118 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"In our 19 years, we have delivered over 300 strategic custom software tools. Careful analysis of our project dataset has revealed that digital innovation projects for service companies is our core strength. Committing ourselves to this focus has been essential to our continued growth and profitability," commented CEO and Founder, Tim Hamilton.

Praxent is driven by a "Can Do" set of core values: Care Deeply, Always Deliver, Never Settle, Do it Together and Own the Outcome. Alongside strategic leadership, these core values have been the driving force behind Praxent's success.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc500 0 .

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

PRAXENT is a digital innovation agency that empowers companies to unlock potential and fuel growth with effortless user experiences and strategic technology tools. Our passion is to transform processes, enhance experiences and empower people for service-based businesses who want to win. praxent.com | praxent.com/blog

About Inc. 5000 Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today.

