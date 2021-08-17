Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Media Cause is No. 4,254 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"About ten years ago, the founders of Media Cause were struck with the idea that marketers can do more to improve the world around them by amplifying the good others are already doing," says Eric Facas, Media Cause CEO. "Today, as a full-service advertising and marketing agency serving nonprofits, Media Cause works with a wide variety of organizations covering all types of issues from healthcare to education to environmental, ranging in size from smaller community nonprofits like local Goodwill branches to large organizations like the United Nations. We have proven that it's possible to grow a business by creating greater awareness of others' social good causes."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Media Cause is a mission-driven marketing agency that helps nonprofit organizations grow and accelerate their impact. Our data-driven approach connects nonprofits with individuals across their entire supporter journey: from awareness and recruitment, to fundraising and advocacy, and every touchpoint in between. Our noteworthy clients include: HeadCount, American Kennel Club, Parkinson's Foundation and many more.

