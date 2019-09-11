Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies - the Inc 5000

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed this month that Vpak Media is Number 1132 on its annual Inc 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This is the second consecutive year that Vpak Media has made the list, an impressive achievement among the American economy's most dynamic segment – independent small businesses. The 2019 Inc 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018.



"We are so proud and grateful to have made the Inc 5000 list again in 2019 after achieving this amazing milestone in 2018," said Rob Likoff, CEO of Vpak Media, the Innovator in Video-In-Print technology. "We are committed to be the benchmark in the industry," continued Likoff, "and we devote considerable resources to innovating new products and advancing new technologies for our clients. Our latest patent-pending product, the 'SmartBrochure™, which allows users to view context-specific videos by simply turning a page in a Vpak has really taken the market by storm."

"Our pioneering Tru-Def™ technology combines state-of-the-art high-resolution screens and proprietary software to offer our customers and their customers a unique viewing experience," explained Richard Weber, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. "With better color rendition, greater brightness, wider viewing angle and increased contrast compared to the industry standard, our products have captured the attention of clients in businesses large and small, not-for-profit organizations and even government agencies."

"We have the greatest clients, and we are so grateful to them for our success," concludes Likoff. "They embrace our innovations with enthusiasm and we are committed to continuously innovating new solutions to help them stand out from their competition, just as they have helped us take the leadership position in our industry. We owe them everything."

Tru-Def™ and the SmartBrochure™ are available only from Vpak.

About Vpak

Founded in 2003, Vpak provides innovative brand engagement for organizations ranging from large multinationals to small privately-held companies as well as not-for-profit organizations, government agencies and educational institutions. Vpak is the leading innovator in Video-In-Print technology and has won numerous awards for combining technology, design and packaging.

