Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

"It's an honor to be recognized by the Inc. 5000," says Tom Agnew, President and CEO of Lease Analytics. "This is a testimony to our dedicated team and the value we add to our remarkable clients."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands now.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism." The Inc. 5000 includes some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

About Lease Analytics

Lease Analytics is a business intelligence and analytics company serving the energy sector. Lease Analytics helps oil & gas companies maximize their asset value by applying big data analytics to solve their toughest back office problems.

Services include Revenue Recovery, Land Data Integrity and Managed Data Services. Lease Analytics' clients include some of the largest and most successful energy companies in the U.S.

visit www.lease-analytics.com for more information about Lease Analytics.

