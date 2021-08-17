Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--Crown Laboratories Ranks 2035

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Crown is No. 2035 on its 2021 Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Crown is again honored to be included on the list. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Crown's evolution over the past several years has been remarkable. We are delighted to be recognized with this distinction for the 8th time," says Jeff Bedard, Crown's President and CEO. "Being a part of this group of companies on the Inc. 5000 list is truly an honor. We are incredibly grateful for our outstanding employees and dedicated loyal customers who inspire us every day. I'd like to thank the entire Crown family who helped us make the list again."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

About Crown

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, beauty, and therapeutic skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for seven years and has expanded its distribution to over 38 countries. For more information about Crown or its products, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

