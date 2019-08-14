Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

"This is a very exciting time at DCAC and we want to thank Inc. Magazine as well as our team," CEO and founder Denny Cherry commented. "When your 'Help Wanted' sign reads, 'Must have globally renowned technology expertise' you tend end up with a very small applicant pool, as well as competition from major corporations for their services. We are incredibly proud so many experts have chosen to join our ranks."

"The good news is that our experts can now help enterprise businesses and major corporations on a level no lone expert could. Every consultant we hire joins a pool of experts with individual disciplines – their knowledge sharing exponentially grows our capabilities here at DCAC, every time. We can assist small, enterprise and corporate companies as they approach their most daring Big Data, data warehousing, data security, and cloud architecture projects."

Richard Sawicky, Chief Data Officer at client company ATTOM Data concurred with Cherry's assessment of DCAC's talents. "DCAC helped us complete a 50 terabyte migration in 45 days: on time, under budget. The project resulted in a 30% cost savings on our infrastructure."

DCAC's debut with 290% growth is all the more impressive because, as Inc. Magazine notes, not only have they been very competitive within the technology market, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Denny Cherry & Associates Consulting

Award-winning Microsoft Partner and Gold Platform certified Denny Cherry &s Associates Consulting assist companies with reliably attaining IT goals such as Azure Migration, HA, scalability, SQL Server virtualization and acceleration, while finding ways to save on costs. With clients ranging from Fortune 50 corporations to small businesses, their commitment to each is the same: to provide a deft, high-speed IT environment that maximizes every aspect of their platform: from architecture, to infrastructure, to network.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

SOURCE Denny Cherry & Associates Consulting

