Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed on 8/12/20 that The Disruptive Element is No. 1336 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"What feeds our soul is truly igniting potential - seeing the light in someone's eyes when they realize that they are stronger, that they have the answers and their future is what they make it. We get to help people change their lives. That's powerful!"

­- Paula Winkler and Laura Woodward, The Disruptive Element Cofounders

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists.

About The Disruptive Element

The Disruptive Element (TDE), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a leadership performance company that helps businesses identify and ignite potential in their people. Our progressive methodology aligns personal transformation with business priorities - deepening engagement, unleashing performance and creating the kind of culture and company you truly want. We are talent whisperers. Savvy companies want to cultivate leadership skills AND increase wellbeing in their top talent. TDE has cracked the code. We engage the whole person. Our breakthrough approach combines empathy and neuroscience to connect people' behavior, brains and hearts to create sustainable change. We convert potential to impact.

Contact: The Disruptive Element

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.thedisruptiveelement.com

