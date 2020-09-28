Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Privately-Held Companies - the Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine announced this month that Vpak Media is number 2208 on its annual Inc 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing privately-held companies. This is the third consecutive year that Vpak Media has made the list, an impressive achievement among the American economy's most dynamic segment – independent small businesses. The Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019.



Vpak SmartBrochure

"We could not be more thrilled to have made the Inc. 5000 list again in 2020 achieving this incredible milestone for the third consecutive year," said Rob Likoff, CEO of Vpak Media, the Innovator in Video-In-Print technology. "This validation of our strategy to be the Innovators in Video-In-Print is extremely gratifying," continued Likoff, "and our steady launch of new products has been a great success for our clients. The uptake of our enhanced video brochures called 'SmartBrochure™' allows users to view context-specific videos by simply turning a page has exceeded our expectations, with companies like Comcast and BMW embracing this engaging approach.

"Our pioneering Tru-Def™ technology combines state-of-the-art high-resolution screens and proprietary software to offer our customers and their customers a unique viewing experience" explained Richard Weber, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. Our "Generation 3.0 screens – available only from Vpak – provide higher resolution, better color rendition, greater brightness, wider viewing angle and increased contrast compared to our competition. These screens really need to be seen to be appreciated. This year we are leveraging the advantage of our Tru-Def platform with a number of products offering our clients news ways to customize their Vpak with unique print, video and audio personalization for enhanced audience engagement.

"We owe our success to the confidence our clients have shown in us over the last 10 years," concludes Likoff. "The loyalty we feel from them is deeply gratifying and motivates us to continuously innovate new solutions to help them stand out from their competition, just as they have helped us stand out from our competition. On behalf of our incredible team of engineers, designers and creative staff, we say thank you".

Tru-Def™ and the SmartBrochure™ are available only from Vpak.

About Vpak

Founded in 2003, Vpak provides innovative brand engagement for organizations ranging from large multinationals to small privately-held companies as well as not-for-profit organizations, government agencies and educational institutions. Vpak is the leading innovator in Video-In-Print technology and has won numerous awards for combining technology, design and packaging.

For more information, see vpak.com (http://vpak.com).

Media Contact:

Robert Likoff

[email protected]

917-952-7111

SOURCE Vpak

Related Links

http://vpak.com

