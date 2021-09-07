Inc. Magazine's 5000 List Honors ProEst for the Second Time in Two Years

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProEst executives announced today that ProEst has been included on the list of Inc. Magazine's fastest-growing companies for the second time in two years, jumping 860 positions in just twelve months. The prestigious list recognizes noteworthy growth and business accomplishments of privately-owned U.S. businesses across every industry. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and other high-profile organizations first gained national exposure on the Inc. 5000 list.

"It is a real honor for ProEst to be included on the Inc. 5000 list two years running," said Jeff Gerardi, ProEst's CEO. "The credit for this achievement belongs to our clients, employees and industry partners for their commitment to the ProEst mission, especially given the challenges we all experienced in 2020."

ProEst, along with other Inc. 5000 companies being honored this year, proved to be especially resilient and adaptive despite the business restrictions that characterized much of last year, a source of pride for Gerardi and his executive team. "We couldn't fully anticipate how vastly different the business climate would be for construction in 2020," he said, "but as a technology company, we are in the business of generating positive change for our clients and the industry as a whole. Innovation is at the core of what we do, which was invaluable to our organization last year." Gerardi pointed to the company's pioneering presence on the online cloud platform as a key differentiator and driver of growth, giving both ProEst and their client base an efficient way to stay connected and productive when work-at-home mandates were in place.

Among the 5000 companies on the 2021 list, the average median three-year growth rate rose to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years. ProEst and other 2021 Inc. 5000 honorees will receive a permanent and dedicated company profile on Inc.com, as well as editorial coverage in Inc. Magazine. For more information about the ProEst estimating platform, visit www.proest.com

About ProEst

ProEst was a pioneer in automated construction estimating, the first to offer users powerful industry-specific software designed to replace rudimentary paper-and-pencil calculations. As a leader in digital business, the company introduced ProEst Cloud in 2015, a revolutionary approach to construction estimating that offered users a shared data platform and 24/7 accessibility to project information. Today, ProEst provides advanced construction estimating capabilities for leading companies and public sector clients in North America and around the world. The cloud-based platform combines the most advanced cost estimating, digital takeoffs and bid day analysis on the market, helping users ensure estimating accuracy and streamline pre-construction workflow.

CONTACT: Christopher Ryan, [email protected], 8024687828

SOURCE ProEst

Related Links

https://proest.com/

