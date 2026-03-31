Inc. Names Authenticx to Its 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Midwest

Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Midwest list had a median growth rate of 69 percent.

INDIANAPOLIS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed Authenticx has been ranked No. 31 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Midwest list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Midwest. The region includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Midwest economy. Companies on this year's list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.

"Every conversation is a signal and for too long, healthcare hasn't had a way to act on them," says Authenticx CEO, Amy Brown. "That's what we're changing. This recognition reflects the urgency and momentum behind that shift."

Between 2022 and 2024, these 144 private companies had a median growth rate of 69 percent; by 2024, they'd also added 8,171 jobs and $5.2 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, are available at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/midwest.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

About Authenticx

Authenticx, founded in 2018 by Amy Brown, is the system-critical conversation intelligence platform for healthcare. Everyday conversations across operations—calls, emails, chats, and digital interactions—already contain the insights organizations need to improve patient experience and business performance, but those signals are often fragmented and difficult to act on. Authenticx brings this data together, transforming unstructured conversations into clear, actionable intelligence. Backed by human expertise and trained exclusively on healthcare data, the platform uncovers systemic friction points across experience, compliance, and operations—helping enterprise healthcare organizations remove barriers, improve outcomes, and drive meaningful transformation. For more information, visit www.authenticx.com.

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Authenticx