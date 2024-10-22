Inc. Names Geographic Solutions as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner for Second Consecutive Year

The annual list recognizes the country's leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow

PALM HARBOR, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geographic Solutions, a leading provider of workforce development software for the government and the public sector, is honored to be named to Inc.'s third annual Power Partner award list.

Geographic Solutions has been recognized for the second consecutive year for its commitment to fostering symbiotic relationships with its clients and partners. This dedication to collaboration has enabled Geographic Solutions to consistently push the boundaries of innovation, promote economic growth, and deliver successful outcomes for its stakeholders. The company was selected in the Software Development category based on several criteria including receiving top reviews from Geographic Solutions' clients.

"Being named to Inc's Power Partner award list for the second year in a row is a significant achievement that reinforces our commitment to building strong relationships with our clients," said Paul Toomey, the Founder and President of Geographic Solutions. "By actively listening to our partners and evolving our software to meet their ever-changing needs, we can provide our clients with innovative solutions that enable them to achieve their goals and make a positive impact within their communities."

"This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Mike Hofman. "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience."

The prestigious list celebrates B2B organizations across the country that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and assisting their partners to grow. This year's list features 359 companies in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, public relations, productivity, and other critical areas of business.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024

The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.

About Geographic Solutions

Geographic Solutions is the nation's leading provider of software solutions for public sector workforce development and benefits including unemployment insurance, economic development, human services, corrections, labor market information, education and vocational rehabilitation. The company has developed state-of-the-art systems for employment and workforce development agencies for more than 40 states and U.S. territories. Geographic Solutions' software is currently being utilized by over 1,200 American Job Centers to serve more than 204 million individuals—reaching over 75% of the job seekers and employers in the country. For more information, visit https://www.geographicsolutions.com

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Geographic Solutions, Inc.