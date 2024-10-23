Inc. Names Innovation Minds as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes the country's leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its third annual Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations across the country that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. This year's list recognizes INNOVATION MINDS among companies in marketing and advertising, human resources, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, public relations, and productivity, as well as other critical areas of business.

Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including employee experience, hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions. "This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers," says Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman. "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth."

Innovation Minds: Revolutionizing Employee Engagement with 80% YoY Growth and Award-Winning Solutions! Post this

"I'm incredibly proud to see our team's hard work recognized with the 2024 Power Partner Award from Inc.," said Bala Balasubramaniam, CTO and Founder of Innovation Minds. This award affirms our commitment to helping organizations foster innovation and employee engagement by providing solutions that drive real impact. We've always believed that the key to a company's success lies in its people, and we're committed to building tools that not only enhance employee engagement but also transform how companies solve their most pressing challenges. This recognition fuels our passion to keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of employee experience and innovation."

Since its inception, Innovation Minds has been a leader in employee engagement and innovation management, helping organizations align their strategies with business objectives. By leveraging AI-powered insights, comprehensive engagement platforms, and industry-leading methodologies, Innovation Minds has delivered measurable results for organizations worldwide. From boosting employee engagement by 70% in Fortune 500 companies to fostering a culture of innovation in fast-growing startups, Innovation Minds empower leaders to transform their workforce and drive innovation from within.

In 2024, Innovation Minds expanded its global presence and launched key integrations, including Amazon Business within its dynamic rewards marketplace. The company also introduced innovative features like Interactive Hall Talks, enabling real-time team conversations, and the AI-driven Idea Analyzer, which transforms employee ideas into actionable strategies, bridging the gap between concept and execution. Upcoming features, including integrated performance management, 360 feedback, performance-to-potential calibration, and skills vs. competencies assessments, are set for general release in Q1 2025.

These advancements have cemented Innovation Minds as the go-to partner for enterprises seeking to enhance employee experience and embrace the future of work. The company continues to push the boundaries of employee engagement and organizational growth, remaining committed to delivering tools that elevate employee satisfaction, foster innovation, and drive long-term success in an increasingly competitive world.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024

The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.

About Innovation Minds

Innovation Minds is a leading SaaS platform that empowers organizations to drive employee engagement, innovation, and collaboration. Through its integrated solutions for rewards, recognition, and feedback, Innovation Minds helps companies create vibrant workplace cultures, boost productivity, and unlock the potential of their teams. Trusted by forward-thinking organizations worldwide, Innovation Minds transforms how businesses connect, inspire, and innovate. For more information, visit www.innovationminds.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

