Inc. Names Intimate Wellness Leader CC Wellness One of Fastest-Growing Companies on West Coast

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. has named CC Wellness — a recognized leader in FDA 510(k) premarket certification and top-tier pharmaceutical company that specializes in the development of Class II medical devices as well as cosmetic, OTC, and organic products — one of the fastest-growing private companies on the West Coast.

"This recognition is continued validation of our vision. Our brands' success and that of our white label partners is grounded in a Pharmacopeia-grade ISO 90001- and 1345-certified process in which our high-quality ingredients are monitored closely, in-house, at every stage, in every batch," CC Wellness Chairman Marek J. Olszewski said. "That's why so many of our white label formulations are found in lubricants sold across the competitive intimate wellness market."

Beyond strict raw materials testing and quality manufacturing processes that go above industry standards of batch control, the company's focus on extreme quality has reinvented the precision manufacturing process for intimate wellness products.

The CC Wellness winning entry in the third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list — the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Pacific private companies, based in California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and Hawaii — highlighted "our category leadership in FDA 510(K) premarket certification, our use of the safest ingredients, and our celebration of shame-free intimate wellness as a pillar of health," CC Wellness Chief Strategy Officer Mimi Anderson said.

CC Wellness has a phenomenal record in creating FDA 510(k)-cleared formulas, a certification which means the FDA agrees that the manufacturer's medical device is safe and effective.

"CC Wellness holds 24 personal lubricant FDA 510(k) certifications, the most of any white label manufacturer and second only to CPG giant Reckitt," Anderson noted, "which is incredible when you consider our relative size to Reckitt."

Anderson added that CC Wellness has its own consumer brands — #LubeLife , JO , and Muse Health , as well as recently acquired premier brand Shibari , one of the top-selling lubricant labels on Amazon — separate from its flourishing Make Waves white label business.

Inc. reported that the companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies had an average growth rate of 559 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 14,536 jobs and $4.6 billion to the Pacific region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/pacific starting February 28, 2023.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

About CC Wellness

Founded in 2003, CC Wellness is a world-class pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of Class II medical devices as well as cosmetic, OTC, and organic products. We celebrate shame-free intimate wellness as a pillar of health and are recognized as a market leader within the category given our unrivaled technical expertise and portfolio of innovative, disruptive and high-quality brands. A leader in FDA 510(k) premarket certification and ISO-certified manufacturing, we pride ourselves on going beyond industry standards for quality and safety and use only U.S. Pharmacopeia-grade ingredients. Due to our strict testing and validation manufacturing procedures, we have never had a recall. Our two divisions:

Consumer intimate wellness and personal care brands include , #LubeLife the #1 consumer-rated personal lubricant brand on Amazon, JO the #1 intimate wellness brand in U.S. specialty retail, and Muse Health hand sanitizers.

include the #1 consumer-rated personal lubricant brand on Amazon, the #1 intimate wellness brand in U.S. specialty retail, and Make WAVES white label service provides turnkey and white label formula development to partners across FDM (food/drug/mass) retail, specialty retail, and e-Commerce channels.

