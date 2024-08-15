Inc. Names N-Compass TV to Prestigious Inc. 5000 for 2024

As one of America's fastest-growing private companies, the Digital-Out-of-Home advertising company earns recognition to Inc. 5000 for a second time

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that N-Compass TV is a winner of the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, recognizing N-Compass TV as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Under Armour, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

This will be N-Compass TV's second appearance on the Inc. 5000 list, a testament to its proliferating growth and innovation.

Since its inception in 2008, N-Compass TV has been at the forefront of transforming community-based advertising through its network of owner-operated indoor digital billboards. By establishing a shared interactive local TV network across numerous communities nationwide, N-Compass TV has firmly positioned itself as a leader in the digital media sector.

The Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising sector is experiencing rapid growth, and N-Compass TV is leading this trend with its distinctive dealer-based approach, empowering entrepreneurial growth and fostering community-focused advertising.

Don Winfrey, CEO of N-Compass TV, expressed his enthusiasm about this recognition, stating, "All the credit for our incredible growth trajectory needs to go to our Dealers, media partners, and the dedicated and hard-working staff at N Compass TV."

About N-Compass TV: N-Compass TV is a community-based digital marketing agency headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Its proprietary software is licensed to Authorized Dealers and media partners worldwide, granting them exclusive territory rights. Currently, N-Compass TV has over 130 Dealers rapidly growing its networks in over 250 communities. The company delivers targeted solutions to meet every community's unique advertising needs.

