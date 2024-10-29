Inc. Names NetScore Technologies as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes the country's leading B2B companies that have proven track records of helping companies grow.

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, just announced its third annual Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations across the United States that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

This year's list recognizes NetScore Technologies among 359 distinguished B2B providers nationwide in three key categories: General Excellence, Cloud Computing/SaaS, and Best Power Partner United States.

NetScore Technologies named as an Inc. 2024 Power Partner Award Winner Post this Inc. honors NetScore Technologies as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner in three key categories: General Excellence, Cloud Computing/SaaS, and Best Power Partner United States.

"This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small and midsize customers," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers, and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the client experience."

Raj Kellampalli, CEO of NetScore Technologies, expressed his pride in the award: "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication and hard work in delivering seamless, scalable solutions that empower our clients to excel in their core business, and reinforces our commitment to serving as a trusted technology partner for businesses in retail, wholesale, and beyond. We are honored to be recognized as an Inc. Power Partner and look forward to continuing to provide top-tier solutions that drive our client's success."

NetScore provides seamlessly integrated solutions for leading Cloud ERP platforms, designed to boost efficiency for businesses in retail, wholesale, and general sectors. With comprehensive omnichannel capabilities, NetScore empowers businesses through streamlined point-of-sale operations, logistics, and distribution as well as integrations with popular online marketplaces. This dedication to innovation has positioned NetScore as a trusted partner for businesses seeking a reliable cloud technology provider.

For the complete Power Partner Award winners list, visit Inc. Power Partner Awards 2024.

About NetScore Technologies

NetScore Technologies provides award-winning industry solutions that are seamlessly integrated with the world's leading cloud ERP and eCommerce platforms. Their leading solutions include NetScore.AI, an AI-powered microservices platform, NetScore Delivery Routing, NetScore POS, NetScore Rental Management, NetScore WMS Mobile, and multiple webstore and marketplace connectors, all designed to enhance business operations and customer engagement. For more information, please visit www.netscoretech.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is a trusted resource for entrepreneurs and business leaders, providing insights and recognition programs like the Inc. 5000 and Power Partners. Inc. serves a global audience through digital, print, video, and live events, with a monthly reach exceeding 40 million. For more, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE NetScore Technologies