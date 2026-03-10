Inc. Names Nineveh Madsen, CEO and Co-Founder of Supra Human, to Its 2026 Female Founders 500 List

Inc.'s annual Female Founders list celebrates the nation's most innovative women entrepreneurs, who collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supra Human is proud to announce that Nineveh Madsen, CEO and co-founder of Supra Human, has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Female Founders 500, an annual award recognizing the most dynamic women business leaders in the United States. The honor celebrates select founders whose bold ideas, resilience, and execution are shaping the future of their industries.

The 2026 Female Founders honorees collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in revenue in 2025 and $12.2 billion in funding to date, underscoring the growing economic impact of women-led businesses across sectors.

Each year, Inc. editors evaluate applications through a rigorous, multi-round selection process. Founders are assessed on both quantitative metrics, including revenue growth, funding, sales, and audience size, as well as qualitative factors across innovation, social impact, and brand momentum. The final list represents entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and measurable business growth over the past year. Previous honorees have included such game-changing leaders as Billie Jean King, Sallie Krawcheck, Serena Williams, and Emma Grede, all of whom have transformed their industries and toppled barriers, forging their own paths.

"Recognition is meaningful when it's earned. At Supra Human, everything we build is rooted in discipline, execution, and raising the standard. This recognition reflects the work of an extraordinary team that refuses to settle for average. I also hope it encourages more women to step into leadership roles and build boldly — because with relentless execution, far more is possible than most people believe."

— Nineveh Madsen, CEO and Co-Founder, Supra Human

Honoree selection is further refined through the evaluation of the program's advisory board, which includes Patty Arvielo, co-founder and CEO of New American Funding; Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation; Joy Mangano, co-founder and CEO of CleanBoss; Michelle Cordeiro Grant, founder and CEO of GORGIE; Sheila Lirio Marcelo, co-founder and CEO of Ohai.ai and founder of Care.com; and Melissa Mash, co-founder and CEO of Dagne Dover.

Supra Human was co-founded by John and Nineveh Madsen in 2021. Built on John's background as an NFL athlete and performance coach, the company began as an online fitness and nutrition coaching business and later expanded into a broader human performance platform serving executives, entrepreneurs, and ambitious professionals.

Drawing on her background in technology and brand development, Madsen led the company's strategic repositioning and expansion. Notably, the development of a long-term technology roadmap is designed to unify the highly fragmented client experience found across the industry today. By integrating human coaching, fitness, nutrition, wearable data, diagnostics, and a community network into a single platform powered by both technology and human expertise, Madsen has evolved Supra Human into a category-defining performance platform.

The company has emerged as one of the fastest-growing businesses in its category, ranking No. 273 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America, and operating as a fully bootstrapped company.

Today, Supra Human is supported by a global team of more than 125 professionals, including 65 elite coaches, serving over 4,000 active members, having delivered more than 10,000 client transformations worldwide.

"Each year, we are increasingly amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our Inc. Female Founders 500 list," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "The honorees on this year's list include innovators in AI, beauty and wellness trendsetters winning devoted fans, and nonprofit leaders making a real impact in their communities. Together, they're showing all of us what trailblazing female leadership looks like."

Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine's Spring print issue, on newsstands March 17, 2026. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit:

https://www.inc.com/female-founders/2026.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Supra Human

Supra Human is an online human performance coaching company serving executives, entrepreneurs, and ambitious professionals seeking elite levels of health.

Founded by John and Nineveh Madsen, Supra Human integrates personalized coaching, diagnostics, and wearable data into a single platform designed to help individuals operate at their highest level.

Through a global team of elite coaches and specialists, Supra Human has delivered more than 10,000 client transformations and continues to expand its ecosystem, raising the standard for human performance coaching.

For media inquiries, contact:

Jackie Steen

Director of Content & Brand Communications

[email protected]

www.suprahuman.com

