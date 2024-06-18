INC. names Persistent Systems on Best Workplaces list for 2024

Persistent Systems' team members were found to be "highly engaged."

Award represents third honor the company has received for strong workplace culture in past 12 months.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems, LLC ("Persistent"), a leader in mobile ad hoc networking (MANET), announced today that the company has earned a place on Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list for 2024.

One of 543 honorees selected from an application pool of over 2500 companies, Persistent's team members were surveyed on the company's policies and culture, earning Persistent Systems a score of 86.7 percent.

"We are very grateful to be on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list and score as well as we did," said George Kythreotis, director of Human Resources for Persistent Systems. "It shows how much we, as a company, are dedicated to attracting, developing, and retaining talent."

With an engagement level exceeding 80%, Persistent's team members were overwhelmingly identified as "highly engaged," indicating that they felt appreciated by senior leaders and were certain that their efforts would be noticed and recognized.

When asked to share their experience at Persistent, team members said:

"Persistent Systems has been, from the start, an amazing company to work for. They have always supported me in professional development and, more importantly, supported me and my family when non-work items have come up."

"I have not experienced such genuine comradery and shared sense of mission and purpose since being in uniform…"

"The company is diverse in its hiring practices and strives to find the most qualified individuals for each position."

This is the third award Persistent has received in the past 12 months recognizing its commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture.

"We see this as broad recognition of all the work we've done to make Persistent Systems a supportive and engaging workplace and will use these insights to continue growing the company's culture," said Kythreotis.

About Persistent Systems, LLC

Headquartered in New York City since 2007, Persistent Systems, LLC is a global communications technology company that develops and manufactures a patented and secure Mobile Ad hoc Networking (MANET) system: Wave Relay®. Wave Relay® transmits and receives data, video, voice, and other applications under the most difficult conditions. Their suite of products is utilized in Commercial, Military, Government, Industrial, Robotics, and Unmanned Systems markets.

