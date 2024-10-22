Inc. Names SYSPRO as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes the country's leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SYSPRO , a global provider of industry-built enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, today announced that Inc., a leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, has recognized SYSPRO in its third annual Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations across the country that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. SYSPRO is included among 359 companies in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, public relations, and productivity, as well as other critical areas of business.

The annual list recognizes the country's leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow

Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small-and midsize customers," said Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman. "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth."

SYSPRO's recognition on the Inc. list stems from its comprehensive commitment to customer success. The company and its dedicated partner ecosystem work closely with customers to achieve business objectives such as growth, enhanced scalability, and adoption of smart manufacturing practices. Through consulting, business management process services and support, SYSPRO ensures long-term client success. In addition, SYSPRO partners with a wide array of VARs to deliver local implementation support and industry expertise; and extends the range of solutions available to customers through ISV pre-integrated technologies.

"Our inclusion in the Inc. Power Partner list is an honor that reflects our core value of winning together with our customers," said Brian Rainboth, CEO at SYSPRO Americas. "SYSPRO solutions go beyond just providing an ERP platform. We work closely with customers and partners to help them develop strategies and tactics that accelerate growth. The stronger our customers and partners are, the stronger we are as a company."

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024. The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO's team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premises, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents – SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

For more information, visit www.syspro.com

SOURCE SYSPRO Americas