DC-based, globally operating energy and sustainability solutions firm recognized for exceptional workplace culture

BETHESDA, Md., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenGen (Green Generation Solutions) has been named to Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list. Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and cultures.

Inc. Ranks GreenGen Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on the 2024 Annual List of Best Workplaces

Headquartered outside of Washington, D.C., with operations in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and India, GreenGen provides innovative energy and sustainability solutions to help global real estate owners, investors, private equity firms, and governments decarbonize profitably. With expertise integrating energy, real estate, capital markets, and technology, GreenGen engineers and implements solutions that drive greener buildings, greater profit, and help organizations Operate in the Green®.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"At GreenGen, we truly care - about our people, our clients, and making an impact," says GreenGen CEO Brad Dockser. "Our people are our greatest asset, and we believe that a happy, well-supported team leads to positive outcomes for our clients and the broader community. We've always known that GreenGen is a great place to work, now this exciting recognition confirms our vision and gives us a reason to celebrate!"

As a mission-driven organization, the GreenGen team is passionately dedicated to driving positive change in the world of business, finance, and environmental stewardship. This purpose drives the company's values, and the Inc. Best Workplaces award validates the exceptional culture and benefits GreenGen has cultivated. Setting GreenGen apart is a strong emphasis on education and professional development, ensuring employees thrive both professionally and personally.

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

See the full list of 2024 Inc. Best Workplaces here.

