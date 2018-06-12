Inca One Gold Breaks Production Record: May 2018 Best Production Month Ever

With all process upgrades and capital improvements completed and online, Chala One production is now setup to average 100 TPD of capacity on an on-going basis. The month of May marks the first time that Chala One ran above its targeted production for an entire month and had three days where production exceeded 130 tonnes for the day.

Material processed in May 2018 was an all-time Company record as it climbed to 3,406 tonnes, more than double compared to 1,591 tonnes in May 2017, an increase of 34% from the previous month of April 2018.

Gold produced this past May reached 1,531 ounces as compared to 765 ounces in May 2017, also an increase of 100% year-over-year, an increase of 25% on a month-over-month basis.

Inca One's supply of gold-bearing material for processing continued to increase as mineral received in May 2018 was 2,300 tonnes, representing an increase of 17% on a year-over-year basis. Material stockpiled for processing at Chala One is currently sitting at approximately 1200 tonnes.

Inca One President and CEO, Edward Kelly stated, "We are extremely pleased with our record production numbers this month. As previously indicated, the completion of necessary capital improvements along with a replenished ore buying account has given our team the tools it needed to drive production to record levels this past month. Most importantly, we are now on track to meet our quarterly production target of 100TPD."

About Inca One

Inca One is a Canadian-based mineral processing company. The Company's activities consist of the production of gold and silver from the processing of purchased minerals located in Peru. Peru is the 6th largest producer of gold in the world and the Peruvian government estimates the small-scale mining sector accounts for a significant portion of all Peruvian gold production, estimated to be valued approximately US$3 billion annually. The Company purchases its minerals from government registered small-scale mining producers from various regions and processes it at its Chala One milling facility located in Chala, Southern Peru.

On behalf of the Board,

Edward Kelly,

President and CEO

INCA ONE GOLD CORP.

