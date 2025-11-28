InCampaign Agency Launches The Pipeline Jumpstart Package to Help B2B Qualified Companies Unlock High-Performing LinkedIn Ad Strategies

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InCampaign Agency, a leading LinkedIn Ads agency in Chicago founded by former LinkedIn Ads team members, announced today the launch of its new Pipeline Jumpstart Package— a fully customized LinkedIn Ads strategy package designed specifically for qualified businesses actively preparing to scale their LinkedIn advertising efforts.

The Pipeline Jumpstart Package is available exclusively to companies that are actively looking to invest $2,000 or more in LinkedIn Ads within the next 30 days. This ensures that each participating business receives a high-impact strategic roadmap that can be implemented immediately for measurable results. The package will also help businesses accelerate lead generation, improve campaign performance, and build a predictable pipeline using LinkedIn advertising.

As companies face rising advertising costs and increasing competition across digital channels, B2B brands require deeper insights, stronger strategy, and more efficient ad execution. The Pipeline Jumpstart Package delivers all three.

"Our mission has always been to help businesses get better results from LinkedIn Ads," said Chris Nelson, Founder and LinkedIn Ads expert at InCampaign Agency. "Most companies struggle not because LinkedIn isn't effective, but because they don't have a proven, strategic roadmap. The Pipeline Jumpstart Package gives them exactly that—a tailor-made blueprint built by experts who've managed thousands of campaigns inside LinkedIn's platform."

What Qualifying Businesses Receive in the Pipeline Jumpstart Package

Businesses that request the Pipeline Jumpstart Package receive a fully customized strategic breakdown of what their LinkedIn advertising approach should look like based on goals, industry, competitors, and current funnel performance. The package includes:

Custom Loom Strategy Video



A personalized, on-screen walkthrough explaining exactly what a winning set of campaigns might look like for your business—built by experienced LinkedIn strategists. Account Setup Checklist



A foundational checklist outlining every step needed to configure an account correctly, ensuring optimal performance from day one. Audience Targeting Checklist



A breakdown of best-practice targeting parameters, tailored to your specific industry and buyer personas, ensuring you reach the right decision-makers every time. Custom LinkedIn Funnel Blueprint



A visual funnel map showing the exact ad structure, sequencing, and campaign architecture recommended for your brand. Competitive Ad Analysis



A video review of what competitors in your space are currently running on LinkedIn—plus expert insights on how your brand can outperform them. Two Custom Ad Drafts



Two professionally designed image ads using your brand's existing assets, based on formats and concepts currently driving top performance on LinkedIn.

A Strategic Advantage for B2B Companies Ready to Scale

The Pipeline Jumpstart Package was designed to equip serious B2B advertisers with the clarity and strategic direction they need in order to confidently launch or expand LinkedIn campaigns.

"Most businesses waste time and ad spend testing the wrong messages, targeting the wrong audiences, or running incomplete funnel structures," said Chris Nelson. "This package eliminates the guesswork and gives them a clear, actionable plan before spending a single dollar on ads."

The package is especially beneficial for B2B companies in SaaS, consulting, technology, finance, manufacturing, and other high-value industries where LinkedIn continues to outperform traditional channels for lead quality.

Availability

The Pipeline Jumpstart Package is available now and free for businesses of all sizes. Companies can request their custom strategy package at:

https://www.incampaignagency.com/pipeline-jumpstart-package/

About InCampaign Agency

InCampaign Agency is a specialized LinkedIn advertising agency founded by former LinkedIn employees who have managed campaigns for startups, SMBs, and multi-million-dollar enterprises. With a focus on localized LinkedIn Ads strategy, management, optimization, and analytics, InCampaign helps B2B businesses lower cost-per-lead, increase qualified pipeline, and scale with confidence.

