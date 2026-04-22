InCap Group Congratulates Mutual Group on its Strategic Investment from Emigrant Partners

InCap Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to Mutual Group, Inc

BALTIMORE, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InCap Group Inc., a premier boutique investment banking firm focused exclusively on the financial services industry, is pleased to have represented Mutual Group, Inc in its strategic investment from Emigrant Partners.

Mutual Group, Inc

Established in 1982, Mutual Group is a leading national service platform providing financial advisor teams and independent Registered Investment Advisors with comprehensive wealth management, investment advisory, and securities brokerage solutions. Collectively, the platform supports more than 250 advisor groups and independent RIAs, overseeing in excess of $14 billion in client assets.

When asked about their partnership with Emigrant, Aaron Jasper, CEO of Mutual Group, stated:

"This investment from Emigrant Partners marks a meaningful new chapter for Mutual. Their capital and long-term perspective give us the runway to invest in our platform, deepen our service offering, and scale thoughtfully, all while preserving the independence and client-first culture that have defined us from day one. Emigrant's track record of backing high-quality wealth managers made them a natural fit, and we're energized by what we can build together."

Aaron added: "InCap Group was instrumental in getting us here. Their experience in the wealth management landscape, disciplined process, and genuine investment in our objectives set them apart at every stage. They pushed us to think clearly about what we wanted in a partner and helped us land on an outcome that works for our clients, our team, and our future.

Commenting on the transaction, Jim Tennies, President of InCap Group, said:

"Mutual Group has established itself as a premier wealth management platform with a strong reputation and deep-rooted relationships across the country. Mutual's commitment to supporting financial advisors and independent RIAs has been instrumental in driving the firm's growth. We are pleased to see Mutual Group partner with Emigrant, a world-class institution, to grow and further enhance its platform and expand its capabilities for the advisors and clients it serves."

About InCap Group, Inc.

Founded in 2006, InCap Group, Inc. is a leading boutique investment bank focused on M&A in the financial services industry. We have strong expertise in the asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage and related industries. From our offices in New York, Philadelphia and Baltimore, we provide top-notch strategic advice to clients at the different inflection points of their life cycle, including M&A advice, divestitures, spinoffs, capital raises, succession plans, recapitalizations, valuations, and other strategic consulting services.

Our team is comprised of investment banking professionals with decades of experience in the industry, and who have successfully completed transactions ranging in size from a few million to several hundred million dollars. We pride ourselves in offering a consultative approach that fosters long-term relationships rather than short- term results. We are single-minded in placing our clients' best interest first while providing exceptional, unconflicted advice and creating successful, long-lasting relationships.

Securities Products and Investment Banking Services are offered through BA Securities, LLC. Member FINRA SIPC. InCap Group and BA Securities, LLC are separate, unaffiliated entities.

For additional information, please visit www.incapgroup.com.

SOURCE Incap Group