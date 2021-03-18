Incapsulate enables COVID-19 Economic Assistance, Disaster Recovery and Vaccine Orchestration for Dallas TX, Suffolk County NY, and Virginia Beach, VA, powered by Salesforce

Suffolk County, NY launched their 311 call center taking a phased approach, enabling their 311 system to also be utilized when the County was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Suffolk county used Incapsulate's 311 solution, which is built with Salesforce Experience Cloud and Service Cloud. The Suffolk 311 system became the way the County managed their response with citizens and businesses. The County also launched their citizen-facing self-service web portal as another channel for citizens and businesses for COVID-19 response. Suffolk is re-opening and expanding departments using their 311 system to include Human Services.

Suffolk has 63 active service request types configured in the 311 Capsule solution to capture data about the spread of COVID-19 throughout the community. Government agencies, including Suffolk County Health Services, Labor, Economic Development and Fire Rescue & Emergency Services are leveraging this data to help track cases and develop COVID-19 mitigation plans. The 311 Capsule solution is built to be flexible and scalable as the pandemic evolves along with service request trends, and multi-jurisdictional functionality provides the ability to track constituent issues to meet needs and security options to limit views of information as required by the county.

The City of Dallas needed to rapidly implement enterprise level, scalable, low code/no code platform-based solutions powered by Salesforce Experience Cloud and Service Cloud and implemented & managed by Incapsulate to provide uncompromised customer service to the public and a safe environment for their employees. Incapsulate helped the City of Dallas successfully launch three critical applications to aid with tackling and providing the technology support needed for city employees to serve their constituents during COVID-19 called the Online Forms, Interactive Citizen Calendar and Workforce apps These apps play a crucial role in helping support the city as they continue to serve their constituents during these challenging times.

Virginia Beach, one of the nation's top award-winning digital cities, placed third in the Annual Digital Government survey in 2020. When the city sought an off-the-shelf, configurable software-as-a-service system to aid in COVID-19 relief, they turned to the Incapsulate 311 Capsule CRM solution and repurposed it to meet their urgent pandemic response needs. Launched on time and on budget by Incapsulate, the city has remotely deployed this project in multiple phases, prioritizing COVID-19 response. The first phase focused on short-term rental services, regulations and updates due to the impact of COVID-19, charitable donations and disaster relief. Virginia Beach equipped their emergency communications and citizen services operations with the ability to review and accept community-based donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies.

In the second phase, Incapsulate partnered with Virginia Beach to implement a suite of COVID-19 Financial Relief Applications ( Public Utilities Payment Assistance ), in addition to the Board of Commissioner Online Appointment Scheduler. Virginia Beach is leveraging the system built on Salesforce for two COVID-19 relief fund programs run through the city, Bill Pandemic Relief and Personal Property Tax Relief . Citizens who lost their jobs or income due to COVID-19 may use the online portal to submit and track their applications for assistance. Departments are empowered to collaborate on application review, validation and approval. The reporting process is streamlined by collecting and processing applicant progress reports digitally. Virginia Beach also implemented Incapsulate's Remote Appointment Scheduling Application, which helps digitize the delivery of mission-critical services provided by the City's Commissioner of the Revenue. Citizens can book an appointment for services offered by City Hall. Business is now conducted online not in line or by phone, email, or fax.

The latest phase includes the launch of Virginia Beach's COVID-19 Vaccine Management System, powered by Salesforce Vaccine Cloud. The City of Virginia Beach stands ready to support the Virginia Department of Health's vaccination program, as the system integrates with the State of Virginia's Vaccine systems. Residents are able to pre-register online and input their information to generate a request for the vaccine that is then sent to the state health department. Online notifications are then sent to residents to schedule an appointment. The city also provides relevant information on the availability of the vaccine, who is eligible and where they can go to get vaccinated.

In 2021 local government agencies continue to rise to the occasion to ensure their citizens are being served. As is evident with Suffolk, Dallas and Virginia Beach; cities and counties are working tirelessly to improve interactions between residents and their governments across every channel. They continue to enable cross-agency collaboration and empower a remote workforce to provide faster, easier, smarter government services.

