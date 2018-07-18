Incapsulate Expands Leadership Team with Hire for its State & Local Practice

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Incapsulate today announces the hiring of Jonathan Light to lead its State & Local practice. Mr. Light brings over thirty years of experience helping governments better use technology to achieve mission goals and improve performance. Most recently he came from CGI, where he led the US Northeast State & Local portfolio. Earlier in his career, he served in several leadership roles in the Massachusetts state government. Light also holds an MPA from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

"As Incapsulate continues to grow, we are investing in the future and building the team to cement our position as a leading Salesforce-based solution provider for State & Local governments" said Ajay Batish, Incapsulate's CEO.

"I am thrilled to join the Incapsulate team and look forward to helping deliver for state & local governments, and the citizens they deliver to," added Light.

About Incapsulate

Since 2008, Incapsulate has helped organizations realize true digital transformation and achieve lasting results. We specialize in cloud-based technologies, Agile methodologies, digital analytics, and mobile solutions. A Salesforce Gold Partner, our clients range from the Fortune 500 to state & local governments. Within the public sector, our industry-leading Salesforce-based Citizen Engagement product suite is serving over 5 million citizens across the United States. Headquartered in Washington DC, Incapsulate has additional offices in Boston, Toronto, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

