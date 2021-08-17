Incapsulate, Former CAO Major Riddick, and Former Governor Martin O'Malley congratulate Prince George's County MD for winning First Place in 19th Annual Digital Counties Survey

Here's what Former County Administrative Officer of Prince George's County, Major Riddick had to say regarding the County:

It is always exciting to see the hard work of the County staff have a direct positive impact on the community.

"Prince George's County continues to invest in technology to improve the quality of life and economic success of the County. It is always exciting to see the hard work of the County staff have a direct positive impact on the community. I congratulate the County and their CIO Wanda Gibson on this award showing their national leadership in technology."

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Prince George's County under new executive leadership and with a new CIO had enhanced its focus on making digital work for constituents so that the county could thrive and county employees would have the tools they need to serve their customers. Although COVID-19 was not a part of their plan, Prince George's County did not hesitate to use their digital toolbox to respond to the pandemic while continuing to move forward on a digital agenda that would support economic opportunity in the County. So it's no surprise that they were awarded 1st place in their category.

Here's what Former Governor, Martin O'Malley had to say regarding the county;

"Prince George's County leadership have overcome the remote work challenges of the pandemic by accelerating their upgrades in Customer Service Technology and better Process Management. I'm proud that Incapsulate made the implementation of the Salesforce Solution fast, easy, and smart for this nation-leading county."

Prince George's County, Md, was placed first among all County Governments with 500,000 to 999,000 population ( Read article from GovTech.com here ). Wanda Gibson, Chief Information Officer and Director of information technology for Prince George's County , highlighted a digital transformation as an essential part of their recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic. With their CEO and County Executive Prince George's County prioritized resident services and customer experience, by investing in a new 311 platform from Incapsulate . We support Prince George's County as they progressively thrive to become a digital government and improve their positive impact on their community and their economic competitiveness. Incapsulate, and our prime contractor Oakland Consulting, are proud to support Prince George's County 311 Platform.

From: Incapsulate Senior Vice President Jonathan Light: "I continue to be impressed by our clients King County and Prince Georges County as they continue to invest in digital infrastructure to become an ever more effective and efficient government. It is exciting to see their hard work being recognized by these Digital Counties Awards in 2021. Their continued focus on positively impacting their residents' experience and economic competitiveness is a testament to their leadership teams."

About Incapsulate

Incapsulate is a Salesforce Platinum Partner that has helped organizations realize true digital transformation and achieve lasting results with the help of the Salesforce Platform. With expertise in a wide range of cloud-based technologies, agile methodologies, digital analytics, and mobile solutions, we serve clients ranging from the Fortune 500 companies to Federal, State & Local governments across the United States. As of July 1st, 2021, Incapsulate has over 225 employees, with over 500 Salesforce Technical Certifications. Incapsulate is a Certified Partner of Mulesoft, Vlocity, Tableau, Slack, Clariti, Box, Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services and ESRI. Established in 2008, Headquartered in Washington DC, Incapsulate has additional offices in Boston, Toronto, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

For more information, please contact Incapsulate at [email protected]

SOURCE Incapsulate

Related Links

http://incapsulate.com

