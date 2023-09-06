Incapsulate Named "Dominant Player" in IT Service Providers for Insurance 2022 by Aite Novarica

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incapsulate, a Salesforce Platinum Summit Partner, has been recognized as a "Dominant Player'' for IT Services in digital transformation for the Insurance industry by research firm Datos Insights, formerly Aite Novarica Group. This prestigious recognition validates Incapsulate's commitment to providing true digital transformation services to over 20 clients in the Insurance industry in 2022. Incapsulate with over 300 Salesforce Certified Professionals was the only Salesforce specialist in the "Dominant Player" category.

Incapsulate continues to be recognized as a trailblazing leader in IT services, spearheading digital transformation within the insurance industry. Their expertise is reshaping the future of insurance technology.

"In our research, we found that the strongest IT Services partners combine experienced technical resources with insurance domain expertise. Dominant players in this market, like Incapsulate, have an established track record offering technical and insurance domain expertise. A strong services partnership can significantly increase the likelihood of success of insurance technology endeavors." – John Keddy, Datos Insights Senior Principal

Datos Insights is an advisory firm that supports the world's most progressive banks, insurers, investment firms, and technology companies through a mix of insights and advisory subscriptions, data services, custom projects and consulting, conferences, and executive councils. For 2022 they evaluated the entire market and chose Incapsulate for its proven track record of delivering exceptional results. Incapsulate is focused on the Salesforce , Financial Services Cloud (FSC) , Salesforce Industries - Insurance (SFI), Mulesoft , Slack and Tableau platforms to build solutions for its Insurance clients. The research firm recognized Incapsulate's expertise in Insurance focused Professional Services in its "IT Services Providers for Insurance" Report. Incapsulate's placement as the only firm with a blended offshore delivery model and substantial number of clients validates Incapsulate's business model of providing high quality, high value services in a true global delivery model, aligned to client's expectations.

"We are honored to be recognized as a dominant player in digital transformation for the Insurance industry," said Gopal Kalluri, Incapsulate's SVP of Financial Services. "This recognition speaks to Incapsulate's commitment to the industry and our team's expertise, dedication, and hard work in delivering successful digital transformation projects on the Salesforce platform for our clients. We are committed to providing top-notch services to P&C, Life, Group Carriers and Agencies stay ahead of the curve in the front, middle, and back office transformation."

Salesforce is the world's #1 CRM Platform and also owns the Mulesoft, Tableau, and Slack platforms. This is the third year Incapsulate is a Salesforce Platinum - Summit Partner, establishing a proven track record of delivering exceptional Salesforce solutions to clients. "As a Platinum - Summit Partner of Salesforce, Incapsulate has access to the latest tools, resources, and training from Salesforce, with a staff of over 400 consultants with over 1,200 technical certifications across Core Salesforce CRM, the Mulesoft Integration Platform, and the Data Visualization Platform via Tableau. Our technical expertise and customer service focus drives our 4.9 out 5.0 Customer Satisfaction Score as verified by Salesforce at the Salesforce AppExchange . These factors allow our clients to trust that Incapsulate is delivering the most up-to-date and innovative solutions on Salesforce platforms," said Manosh Chakravorty, Chief Growth Officer of Incapsulate.

This recognition is a testament to Incapsulate's ability to help insurance companies leverage digital transformation through an agile process focused on improving the clients business operations and customer experience, with results typically delivered within one business quarter. With Salesforce, Mulesoft and Tableau, Incapsulate builds Omni Channel Contact Centers for Sales and Service, Integrated Broker Agent CRM, Universal Agent Desktops, Distribution Management for Carriers, Full Lifecycle Platforms for Digital Insurers, Automated Underwriting, Benefit Design and Enrollment, Digital Claims and Self Service, and Policy Administration. With the credibility of Salesforce and Aite Novarica, Incapsulate is positioned to take its business to the next level and help more insurance companies thrive in the digital age.

For more information about Incapsulate (Contact Us) , or visit Incapsulate.com

This report is designed to provide an overview of the current IT services provider marketplace for life/annuity (L/A) and property/casualty (P/C) insurers. It is designed to assist insurers in drawing up their short lists of potential providers based on vendor market position and offering details. The solution provider profiles included do not provide subjective analysis of each vendor's solution. The reports are based on direct responses to an RFI distributed by Datos Insights, technical discussions with each vendor to verify the RFI responses, and subsequent follow-ups with the vendors to validate and confirm responses.

The RFI covers details of vendor relationships, client base, offerings, and key differentiators. Profiles also include counts for North American insurance resources and North American insurance ADM (application development and maintenance) and non-ADM clients by size and sector, as well as ranges for clients by size and sector for each of 14 technology areas and 8 business areas. These reports do not render judgment; the specific situation and needs of an insurer will determine the fit with a potential. Datos Insights provides these types of advisory consultations to more than 150 insurer clients through its retained advisory services.

Interested companies can obtain a copy of the IT Services Providers for Insurers Vendor Analysis report by contacting Datos Insights.

About Datos Insights

Datos Insights delivers the most comprehensive and industry-specific data and advice to the companies trusted to protect and grow the world's assets, and to the technology and service providers who support them. Staffed by experienced industry executives, researchers, and consultants, we support the world's most progressive banks, insurers, investment firms, and technology companies through a mix of insights and advisory subscriptions, data services, custom projects and consulting, conferences, and executive councils. For more information, please contact [email protected].

About Incapsulate

Founded in 2008, Incapsulate has been a preeminent partner in enabling financial organizations to realize true digital transformation. Leveraging our expertise in cloud-based technologies, agile methodologies, digital analytics, and mobile solutions, we cater to an expansive clientele, spanning from Fortune 500 enterprises to Federal and State & Local governments throughout the United States. Our specialization lies in tailoring industry-centric solutions, encompassing domains such as Claims modernization, Broker Agent CRM, Agent Desktop, and Distribution Management, all finely tuned to the needs of the financial sector.

