Incapsulate's Award Winning 311 Capsule Launches in Suffolk County

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suffolk County, New York recently became the first suburban county in New York state to stand up a 311 call center. Launched at the end of May 2019, Suffolk follows Orange County, California in joining the Incapsulate Family. They are the first on Incapsulate's 311 capsule to move beyond municipal services and include social services in their offerings. In doing so, Suffolk has made great strides in ensuring 911 operatives can focus on 911 services while also providing citizens with an easy path to non-emergency services. Allowing them to not only provide world class services but also reduce the burden on 911 services.

"Implementing this data management system is going to save taxpayers money significantly over the long term because this is going to allow us to track our performance and to become more efficient as a government. Deliver better services to our residents at a lower cost, that's what 311 is about," said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

Incapsulate CEO, Ajay Batish said "Suffolk County has provided a true partnership that has really expanded the capabilities of our 311 capsule. We welcome Suffolk into the 311 capsule family and look forward to providing future clients similar social service offerings."

About Incapsulate

Since 2008, Incapsulate has helped organizations realize true digital transformation and achieve lasting results. We specialize in cloud-based technologies, Agile methodologies, digital analytics, and mobile solutions. A Salesforce Gold Partner, our clients range from the Fortune 500 to state & local governments. Within the public sector, our industry-leading Salesforce-based Citizen Engagement product suite is serving over 5 million citizens across the United States. Headquartered in Washington DC, Incapsulate has additional offices in Boston, Toronto, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

