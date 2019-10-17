inCare Digital Platform Rolled Out in Europe
Oct 17, 2019, 15:15 ET
MUNICH, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- inCare, the digital health company offering digital medicine solutions, announced that it has rolled out its digital platform throughout Europe.
inCare's Digital Platform is seeing adoption with partners in European countries including Austria, Hungary, Poland, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. The unique platform captures human data, feedback and biometrics from the patient for application integration and analysis.
The company is partnering with multiple wearable sensors enabling capturing digital biomarkers as part of clinical studies.
Healthcare applications using the inCare Digital Platform are combining mobile applications, wearable and artificial intelligence technologies in a digital medicine and therapy platform for personalization, clinical trials and adherence improvement in acute and chronic diseases and including:
- Disease and Therapeutic Information
- Health Risk Assessments
- Medication Adherence and Tracking
- Clinical Data Monitoring and Tracking
- Online Behavioral Coaching Programs
- Event Management
- Community Management
"inCare's digital platform is now offering throughout Europe deeper insights about patient health patterns and medication treatment effectiveness, leading to more informed healthcare decisions and better outcomes for everyone involved," said Dr. Roman Schenk, Chairman of inCare, in a statement. "inCare is working to expand its partnerships with players in biopharma, diagnostics and clinical research."
