InCarib.net Links Private Sector to Caribbean Infrastructure Project Decision Makers

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, U.S. Virgin Islands, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The only directory of Caribbean infrastructure suppliers, www.InCarib.net, launches today, allowing companies that provide services or commodities to the Caribbean Infrastructure Sector to get listed. InCarib serves as a resource that bridges the gap between private sector suppliers and Government, Utility and regional development agencies. With the 2018 Hurricane Season right around the corner, and sustainability and climate resiliency all the buzz, the launching of the site couldn't be timelier.

Not only will the directory allow companies to identify themselves as solution providers across different Caribbean locations and sectors of infrastructure (i.e. agriculture, bridges and roads, energy & power, water and wastewater and solid waste), they can also identify themselves as to whether they can provide disaster relief services. This means companies can be found with the click of a button during emergency or disaster situations, which will help facilitate recovery efforts.

"Weather patterns are becoming more unpredictable leaving the region vulnerable to devastating consequences that cause problems with food and water supply, sanitation, electricity and transportation. InCarib.net is an open-access resource where infrastructure suppliers can tell the region what they do differently, so project developers and decision makers can quickly find who is available to meet their needs," said the directory's developer and owner, Mrs. Lauren Thomas.

"Globally, the conversation has turned toward building sustainable and climate resilient infrastructure. For Caribbean countries, it's at the top of the agenda. However, decision makers aren't always aware of state-of-the-art solutions and technologies and they don't have immediate access to the expertise. On the other hand, companies that do business or want to do business in the region in this space often find it difficult to get in front of the decision makers. InCarib bridges the gap." She continued, "This is a resource that has been called for, for many years. The devastation left behind in 2017 just emphasized the need."

Mr. Ronald Jackson, Executive Director of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency commented: "As I reflect on the unprecedented events of 2017, I am reminded of the need for us to have quick access to regional assets and services to help in the immediate relief and subsequent recovery efforts. I am pleased to endorse this timely initiative and wish to congratulate the developers for their vision."

In the wake of the 2017 Hurricane season, funding has turned up from regional agencies to help build back the Caribbean and improve or replace aging infrastructure. Projects are ramping up across Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Puerto Rico, Sint Maarten and the US Virgin Islands. InCarib.net provides a way for project developers and managers, looking for service providers for infrastructure projects in specific locations, to find these companies and learn what they do differently.

In general, much of the infrastructure assets in the Caribbean area aging and in disrepair, and in disaster situations most of the infrastructure is affected. InCarib.net is hoping that every company that is dedicated to enabling, sustaining and improving Caribbean living conditions will register to get listed today by visiting the website or completing the application (https://goo.gl/forms/SX7xloIZ09C6EnhF2). The site is live while the directory is being populated. It is anticipated the directory will be available by August 2018.

"In building a resilient Caribbean, we need to have the contacts for technical expertise at our fingertips. InCarib.net is a timely and useful tool for building a better Caribbean," said Mr. Ignatius Jean, Chairman if the Board of Directors, Caribbean Agriculture Research and Development Institute. Added Ms. Thomas, "Mr. Jean's comments sum it all up, and I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to develop the most comprehensive directory of infrastructure suppliers. I have a lot of contacts on both sides and thru this valuable tool, I'm able to help both achieve success in their endeavors."

About InCarib.net

The digital directory was born as an idea after Ms. Lauren Thomas, a resident of the US Virgin Islands and a marketing professional involved in the water industry for many years, witnessed firsthand the destruction left behind by hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. At a water conference shortly thereafter, she also witnessed policy makers, utility executives and regional development partners clamoring to bring together professionals and service providers to help restore infrastructure across a wide geography. InCarib.net is a mechanism to bridge the gap between the private sector and the government, utility, and regional development agencies.'

