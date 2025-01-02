Incase Announces New Compact Ergonomic Keyboard Featuring Microsoft Copilot Key

New Designed by Microsoft Keyboard To Be Showcased During CES 2025

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Incase , a leading carry and protection brand, today announced the all-new Compact Ergonomic Keyboard. Designed by Microsoft and grounded in more than 25 years of ergonomics research, the Incase Compact Ergonomic Keyboard is optimized for comfort and delivers a premium, natural typing experience. The keyboard also features a dedicated Copilot key to activate Microsoft's AI-powered assistant, and multi-device connectivity for increased productivity and efficiency.

The all new Incase Compact Ergonomic Keyboard, designed by Microsoft, available in early 2025.

"The Compact Ergonomic Keyboard was designed to take up the smallest possible amount of space while maintaining typing accuracy, comfort and a high-level of performance," said Marshall Clark, Onward General Manager. "We are extremely proud to debut the most innovative and comfortable keyboard for work, play and learning."

The Incase Compact Ergonomic Keyboard offers users several benefits:

Increased productivity with dedicated Copilot key

Natural and relaxed typing experience with a compact ergonomic split design and contoured layout

Comfortable hand placement and hand, shoulder and wrist comfort with a slim, cushioned palm rest

Premium and highly responsive typing experience with full-size scissor keys and short key travel (1.3mm)

Quick access to convenient shortcuts such as emojis and call-mute button

Flexible connectivity to up to three devices with Bluetooth 5.1

Sleek, modern design with minimal footprint (13" x 8.6" x 1.2")

Extended 36-month battery life with AAA batteries included

Compatible with Windows 10 and Windows 11

The Incase Compact Ergonomic Keyboard will be available in early 2025 for $119.99. Additional Incase PC peripherals, including keyboards, mice and headsets are available now at www.incase.com and Amazon, and coming soon to BestBuy.com.

About Incase

Incase designs innovative solutions to protect and empower today's creatives. Since 1997, the brand has been deeply rooted in the Apple ecosystem, continuously evolving to meet the needs of its consumers while fostering creativity and entrepreneurship. With its recent expansion into Microsoft's PC accessory products, Incase is extending its reach to serve creators on all platforms. Driven by intentional and functional design, Incase's versatile products transcend demographics, offering ideal tools for creators everywhere. By seamlessly blending technology with lifestyle, Incase continues to inspire creativity on a global scale.

