Incase Expands A.R.C. Collection of Stylish Everyday Carry Solutions

CORONA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incase, a leading carry and protection brand, introduces the new A.R.C. Duffel, A.R.C. Crossbody Bags, A.R.C. Compact Pouch and A.R.C. Sleeves. Featuring a range of everyday carry solutions that provide the protection, mobility and privacy suitable for your tech and personal essentials, the A.R.C. Collection, short for "A Responsible Carry," delivers refined mobility for the individual journey.

"The A.R.C. Collection stays true to our legacy of purpose-driven design, providing today's creatives with the utility and versatility they need, wherever they go," said Howie Davis, EVP of Merchandising at Incase.

All A.R.C. products are made with ReSpun, a 100% recycled polyester for a scratch, tear and fade-resistant exterior, and include sturdy YKK zippers.

  • A.R.C. Duffel (MSRP: $229.95) - From an overnight to a three-day weekender, the A.R.C. Duffel navigates necessity with streamlined versatility.
  • A.R.C. Crossbody Bag (MSRP: $79.95) - Perfect for daily errands, the A.R.C. Crossbody Bag can be worn over-the-shoulder or crossbody with a soft detachable strap.
  • A.R.C. Small Crossbody Bag (MSRP: $39.95) - Large enough to store your device, cards and cords, the A.R.C. Small Crossbody Bag is a minimalist everyday carry solution.
  • A.R.C. Zip Case Pouch (MSRP: $29.95) - Never wonder where your critical essentials are again with the A.R.C. Zip Case Pouch that can quickly attach to a backpack, tote or bag.
  • A.R.C. Sleeve for 14" Laptop and 16" Laptop (MSRP: $49.95) - Walking the line of minimalist expression, the A.R.C. Sleeve provides on-the-go protection and storage for a 14" or 16" laptop.

The Incase A.R.C. collection is available now at www.incase.com and Amazon. For the latest product news, connect with Incase on Facebook, X @goincase and Instagram @goincase.

About Incase
Incase designs innovative solutions to protect and empower today's creatives. Since 1997, the brand has been deeply rooted in the Apple ecosystem, continuously evolving to meet the needs of its consumers while fostering creativity and entrepreneurship. With its recent expansion into Microsoft's PC accessory products, Incase is extending its reach to serve creators on all platforms. Driven by intentional and functional design, Incase's versatile products transcend demographics, offering ideal tools for creators everywhere. By seamlessly blending technology with lifestyle, Incase continues to inspire creativity on a global scale.

