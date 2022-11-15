Incase Expands A.R.C. Collection with New Brief and Organizer

New Products and Smoked Ivy Colorway for Existing Collection Provide Expansive Protection and Adaptable Organization with Premium Eco-Friendly Materials

TUSTIN, Calif. , Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Incase, a leading global design-driven brand that provides solutions that organize, mobilize and protect the ideas of today's creatives, today announced the expansion of their A.R.C. Collection with the addition of the A.R.C. Brief and A.R.C. Organizer. The new additions boast thoughtful organization features and purposeful design for on-the-go creatives that can be adapted to individual needs. The products in the existing collection, which include the Travel Pack, Commuter Pack, Daypack and Tech Tote, are also now available in a new Smoked Ivy colorway. The neutral but elevated color is a refreshing, trans-seasonal addition to the line that reflects a sustainable future and a grounded nostalgia.

"We are thrilled to be building upon the existing A.R.C. Collection with the additions of the Brief and Organizer to offer on-the-go creatives an expanded range of products to protect their most valued essentials," says Brian Stech, CEO of Incase. "Along with the A.R.C. Collection's features such as sustainable materials, integrated Ortholite Impressions memory foam, bacterial growth prevention, and thoughtful organization perks, our new Smoked Ivy colorway is designed to offer our customers further creative expression for day-to-day, whether it be a daily commute or weekend trip."

Short for "A Responsible Carry," the A.R.C. collection is an ecosystem of sustainable bags delivering refined mobility and protection for the journey of today's creatives. Features include premium, sustainable materials and trims, including 900D by 1200D Recycled Polyester that repels moisture and resists wear, eco-friendly Ortholite impressions memory foam, RFID -blocking material, bacterial growth prevention throughout, and thoughtful laptop storage and accessory organization.

The expanded A.R.C. Collection includes the following premium carry products:

A.R.C. Brief – $99.95 MSRP

Offering compact organization and intentional mobility for travel or a daily commute, the new A.R.C. Brief is the perfect accessory to carry your tech and personal essentials for whatever the day holds. Soft landing storage for up to 14" laptops and a dedicated padded iPad slip make the Brief easy, intuitive, and unendingly versatile. An additional discreet AirTag storage pocket offers peace of mind to know where your essentials are during day-to-day adventures. Unique features include:

Soft Landing Pocket and Dedicated iPad Slip – Two-way zipper leads to main compartment, offering dedicated storage spots that can protect up to a 14" laptop and iPad for organization and security through travel.

Two-way zipper leads to main compartment, offering dedicated storage spots that can protect up to a 14" laptop and iPad for organization and security through travel. AirTag Pocket – A thoughtful, discreet addition to provide peace of mind while on the go.

– A thoughtful, discreet addition to provide peace of mind while on the go. Zippered Front Pocket – An additional front pocket for ease of access to the most used essentials such as wallets, headphones, keys and more.

An additional front pocket for ease of access to the most used essentials such as wallets, headphones, keys and more. Premium YKK zippers – Keep your essentials right where you put them with premium YKK zippers that securely close your brief.

A.R.C. Organizer – $59.95 MSRP

Designed to be an addition to an existing carry solution or compact organizer for small essentials, the new A.R.C. Organizer features an intuitive layout and distinct zones that offer flexibility of storage and freedom to organize. Additional features include:

Padded accordion compartment with magnetic latch – Allows easy access and viewing of essentials when stored.

– Allows easy access and viewing of essentials when stored. Apple Pencil slot – Keep track of your iPad pencil with intentional protection and storage so you always know where it is.

Keep track of your iPad pencil with intentional protection and storage so you always know where it is. Storage for two Apple Watch bands – Feel free to express your style and have a dedicated space to store the extra Apple Watch bands when you're going from work to personal adventures.

Feel free to express your style and have a dedicated space to store the extra Apple Watch bands when you're going from work to personal adventures. AirTag Pocket – A thoughtful, discreet addition to provide peace of mind while on the go.

– A thoughtful, discreet addition to provide peace of mind while on the go. Premium YKK zippers – Keep each compartment secure and essentials where you need them with premium YKK zippers.

Availability and Pricing

The new Incase A.R.C. Brief ($99.95 MSRP) and A.R.C. Organizer ($59.95 MSRP) in Black are available now globally at Incase.com. Additionally, the A.R.C. Travel Pack ($229.95 MSRP), A.R.C. Commuter Pack ($199.95 MSRP), A.R.C. Daypack ($129.95 MSRP) and A.R.C. Tech Tote ($79.95 MSRP) in the new Smoked Ivy colorway are available globally at Incase.com.

About Incase:

Incase designs solutions to protect the ideas of today's creatives. Since 1997, our heritage has been deeply rooted in the lifestyles of those who create on the Apple platform. Through this dedication, we are able to focus on our consumers' evolving needs and continually expand our product offering while promoting creativity and the entrepreneurial spirit.

Informed by the principles of intentional, aspirational and functional design, the ecosystem of bags and accessories we introduce transcend both age and demographics to provide creatives with the best possible experiences while in pursuit of their passions. Our team employs exacting design protocols to ensure each Incase product meets the needs of our consumers, emerging markets, and an ever-expanding world of product experiences. Our brand, team, and products leverage technology and lifestyle to inspire global creativity.

Incase. Ideas Protected.

About Vinci Brands

Vinci Brands is a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, kate spade new york, and Coach brands. Vinci Brands has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia, and China. For more information visit www.vincibrands.com.

