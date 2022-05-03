Incedo Lighthouse™ AI-driven Digital Enablement platform and New Digital Center of Excellence Announced at T3 Advisor Conference in Denton, Texas

"New AI platform and Center of Excellence delivers automation and accelerates digital transformation." Tweet this

The new Incedo Lighthouse™ AI-driven Digital Enablement platform helps businesses to accelerate digital transformation by automating the Data to Insights to Action Cycle and integrating end-to-end digital capabilities to transform critical business workflows.

Incedo Chief Executive Officer Nitin Seth stated, "Incedo Lighthouse™ for wealth management helps organizations drive growth and leapfrog the competition by designing and implementing AI-driven, personalized customer engagement strategies across the wealth management client processes. With the help of the platform, enterprises are driving improved customer experience and operational efficiencies by making the processes intelligent, automated and real-time."

The platform brings AI, Data and Digital technologies together to modernize client technology ecosystem, making them future-ready and deliver desired business impact. The proprietary AI/ML algorithms powering the platform are centered around the System of Insights innovation, which is a product of 300+ person-years of experience in delivering actionable business insights at machine speed to Fortune 500 companies.

Senior Vice President of Data and AI Ashish Gupta added, "Organizations have long realized that data and AI are keys to digital transformation, however for many their AI investments have not delivered real business impact. Prevalent AI solutions are general in nature and do not leverage deep domain expertise for context, and hence aren't solving for real business problems. Incedo's Lighthouse™ comes with industry specific machine learning models and delivers targeted / actionable insights utilizing the Wealth Manager data unique to their business."

Incedo Lighthouse™ is available immediately to enterprises in the financial, life sciences, telecommunications, and product engineering industries. It supports deployment models ranging from enterprise cloud, to license-based SaaS, to custom deployment. For more information on the platform and real-world applications please visit https://www.incedoinc.com/ai-data-platforms/.

DIGITAL CENTER OF EXCELLENCE IN GUADALAJARA, MEXICO

The recent opening of Incedo's new Center of Excellence in Guadalajara, Mexico provides clients with a modern delivery center with full stack digital services. Guadalajara is known as the "Silicon Valley of Mexico" and provides access to high quality resources for key digital skills across design, data, technology and operations.

Senior Vice President and Head of Wealth Management, John Walsh stated "The Guadalajara office will serve as Incedo's Latin American digital transformation and technology service center. It is specifically and solely designed to cater to the design, data science and digital technology needs of Incedo's clients and we believe will bring a great advantage for our Wealth Management clients looking to accelerate their digital transformation efforts."

Incedo will be scaling the Guadalajara Center to 250+ resources by Q4 2022 and will set up a QA Center of Excellence, Cloud Delivery center, Data & AI Hub with dedicated AI lab, and a Design Studio for UX/UI transformations.

Seth concluded "I am very excited to share this announcement of Incedo Lighthouse™. This is actionable execution of the vision blueprinted in my book on digital transformation and critical to the acceleration of successful digital transformation for our market-leading clients. This platform coupled with Incedo's world-class digital transformation talent at key locations such as our Digital Center of Excellence in Guadalajara, Mexico, and key technology partnerships is market-leading."

ABOUT INCEDO, INC.

Incedo, Inc. is a digital transformation expert empowering companies to realize sustainable business impact from their digital investments. Their integrated services and platforms that connect strategy and execution are built on the foundation of design, AI, data, and strong engineering capabilities blended with their deep domain expertise from digital natives.

With over 3,500 data and technology professionals in the US, Canada, Latin America, and India and a large, diverse portfolio of long-term, Fortune 500 and fast-growing clients worldwide, Incedo works across financial services, telecom, product engineering, and life sciences industries. Visit their website to learn more about how they help clients transform today: Incedoinc.com.

Media Contact:

Marie Swift or Grace Vogelzang

Impact Communications, Inc.

913-649-5009

[email protected]

SOURCE Incedo Inc.